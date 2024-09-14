Donald Trump Releases Eras-Tour Inspired Campaign Merch After Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement; See HERE

Former President Donald Trump has presented his supporters with new merch that features t-shirt designs resembling Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tees. The launch came days after the pop star endorsed his opponent Kamala Harris on social media.

Trump's merchandise was modeled on the ‘Eras Tour’ shirt with exact likeness to the ‘Eras’ tour shirt designed by Swift. The TTPD creator’s shirt displays a black and white portrait photograph of the singer with all of her album covers in the background and each album cover colored differently. The statement “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” appears under these pictures on the shirt.

In Trump’s case, the construction is preserved almost in the same way, here the photos of Swift are replaced by Trump's face. T-shirts depicted “Donald J Trump” with “Make America Great Again” printed in the same font used in Eras design to embellish the posters.

The striking similarity of Trump’s merchandise to Swift’s concert tees made the social media go into a frenzy. A number of Swift fans popularly known as Swifties, took to their social media platforms to call for legal battles. Others thought the Karma singer ought to take Trump to court on charges of infringement of her copyright. Many others blasted Trump on the issue, accusing him of nonsense and unnecessary hate upon activist singer Swift.

The emergence of Trump-branded T-shirts was noted just after Swift voiced support for Kamala Harris due to the leadership experience and values possessed by the Vice President. In this endorsement, Swift did not spare Trump as she condemned him for posting AI images of her as a Trump supporter.

Advertisement

While Trump referred to Swift as “a very liberal person” in a dismissive way and claimed that he was never a fan of hers, his merchandise move shows that he still regards her appeal as an asset.

The former US President even threatened the Bad Blood singer saying she shall “pay a price for it in the marketplace” for going against him and supporting Harris. Nevertheless, Taylor Swift’s fans are telling her to ignore all these and sue Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: 'She Seems To Always...': Donald Trump Has THIS To Say About Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris