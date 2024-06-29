'Don’t Have Any Summer Plans': Estranged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are concentrating on 'separate lives,' Claims Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are concentrating individually on their own lives this summer as reported rumors of marital discord persist. This means that there are no joint plans for the two over this season, as per sources. Over the past few months, Bennifer have been making headlines due to divorce rumors, marital disputes, separation, and more.

People magazine's source claims JLo and Ben Affleck "don’t have any summer plans together." As per the report, the estranged couple is "focused on their separate lives."

The songstress recently returned from Europe, where she had spent some time. As per the reports, she had a good trip and has planned her travel as well, but for now, she is back in LA.

Last month, the outlet stated that Jen was living separately from her husband, Ben Affleck, 51, due to undisclosed issues at home. The insider also confirmed that Ben Affleck moved out of their Beverly Hills house before JLo, 54, came back from her trip.

As per another source of the aforementioned outlet, Affleck is still living at the Brentwood rental. The source claims, "He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

The couple rekindled their love in 2021 and went on to get married in July 2022. But it seems like things aren't going as smoothly as one might hope in their marriage. For the uninitiated, the duo first dated each other in the early 2000s.

Is Bennifer really over?

The source revealed that their marriage isn’t in a great place right now. However, these speculations have not prevented Jennifer and Ben from continuing to be just friends and putting focus on their jobs and families. On June 16th, JLo even posted a Father's Day tribute to him on her Instagram story. On June 26th, they were observed meeting up in West Hollywood while both entered an office building independently.

As divorce rumors continue to circulate, insiders have disclosed that the couple has been secretly trying to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased for slightly over 60 million USD. In addition to their personal lives, both Lopez and Affleck have been busy with their professional endeavors. Lopez recently appeared in the hit movie Atlas.

On the other hand, Ben starred in Air (2023), a sports drama that chronicled Nike’s relationship with Michael Jordan.

