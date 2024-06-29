Ben Affleck Moves His Belonging OUT Of Shared Mansion With Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumors; Details Inside

‘Bennifer’ are living separate lives!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been the subject of divorce speculation for quite some time, and neither has confirmed or denied it. Now PEOPLE has reported that the Gone Girl actor moved his things out of his shared mansion before JLo returned from her Europe trip!



A source told People that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker had moved all his belongings from their shared mansion before the Atlas actress returned from her European trip. “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," the source said.

It also claims that the actor spends most of his time at his office and seems “focussed on work,” as well as spending time with his kids.

Last month, People reported that the couple was living separate lives amid marriage strains and put their shared Beverly Hills on the market for sale earlier this month. The couple dated back in 2001, famously rekindled their romance in 2021, and married a year later.

Affleck and Lopez were recently spotted together

Speculation of their separation was rife when they did not appear together for over a month. However, on June 26, the couple was recently spotted entering the same building where they both hold offices.

According to TMZ, the actor-filmmaker arrived around 10 a.m., and Lopez—the star of two upcoming projects produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity—left the building a few hours later.

There have been many reports of their suspected divorce. While some have suggested their personalities to be the issue, others have blamed it on past troubles. Nothing can be said for certain until the couple releases an official announcement.

Meanwhile, both are reportedly focused on their careers and spending time with their children. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.