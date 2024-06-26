Did Jennifer Lopez Fly To Paris In Economy Class? Here's What Report Says

Recently, Jennifer Lopez, known for her opulent lifestyle, shocked fans when she flew economy class. She was spotted in the coach section of a KLM flight from Naples to Paris. Wearing a casual white tracksuit, Lopez chose a seat by the window on the KLM flight. This observation has raised concerns about her financial situation given that KLM also offers business-class travel.

Lopez’s bodyguard accompanied her and even had a seat reserved for their bag costing €134. They were going to Men's Fashion Week in Paris. The choice of this subtle trip as opposed to her usual high-end style got people talking about her money situation.

Marital issues and personal space

There have been reports that Lopez is having marital issues with husband Ben Affleck. However, they have not officially divorced, probably trying to protect their kids from such an occurrence. It is said that she wants some space off Affleck so she can breathe.

Rather than continuing with her Greatest Hits tour in Europe, she canceled it to spend more time with family and friends. According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Lopez needed something different thereby prompting her Europe trip. "Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer,” continued the insider. “It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room.”

While Ben does not like certain activities that J Lo has been doing while in Europe, she seems unaffected by his non-presence. She’s In France And happily doing what makes her happy as revealed by the secret source.

Struggles and resignations

It appears that Lopez has stopped trying to salvage anything relating to Affleck marriage anymore. A close friend of hers confirmed that she is just tired of efforts aimed at bringing them back together again.“Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer”, they added.

The informant pointed out how amazed J.Lo was by bad press coverage.“If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her,” the informant said. “Great director and actor, but not a lot of laughs with him, you know?”

Moreover, Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring sometime back when he was out with his daughter. The actor decided to rent a $100k per month rental house near Jennifer Garner. Currently, he is busy filming Accounting 2 which involves long hours and additional pressure.

In another instance, he engaged in a confrontational talk with paparazzi after they flashed light on him as he was driving, mentioning how dangerous that can be. Discussions have been ongoing about Jennifer Lopez's recent economy flight and reported marital issues.

As she goes through personal and financial difficulties, Lopez seems committed to her well-being and spending some quality time with her family members Despite the chaos, she continues to be strong and tough.

