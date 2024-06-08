Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Being Legally Blind Proved ‘Advantageous’ For His Career

Jake Gyllenhaal shares that his legal blindness has its own advantages, and for the actor, it proved to help him get ahead in his acting career. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Road House actor revealed that when he wakes up in the morning, he cannot really see things around him. At that moment, before putting the glasses on, Gyllenhaal shares that he tends to be by himself.

The Love and Other Drugs actor confessed that his blindness, in the past, has helped him get through the emotional scenes onscreen.

What is legal blindness?

Speaking of the actor’s condition, the health experts have explained how legal blindness could affect one’s eyesight. According to the Verywell Health organization, “Legal blindness means your central visual acuity—the part of your vision that allows you to see straight ahead—is 20/200 or less in your better eye when wearing corrective lenses.” They further stated, “With 20/200 vision, you can see at 20 feet what a person with 20/20 vision sees at 200 feet.”

In Gyllenhaal’s case, the actor has a vision of 20/1250. This means that a person with healthy eyes can see at 1250 feet, and Jake can see at 20 feet.

While speaking with the media personnel, the actor described his specs as coke bottle glasses, due to the thickness of the frames. Moreover, the actor revealed that he has been wearing glasses since he was nearly 6 years old, as he was born with lazy eyes, which, with time, were cured naturally.

In the actor’s new Apple TV series, Presumed Innocent, Gyllenhaal revealed that he took cues from his godfather, Paul Newman, on how to style the glasses for the character. The Southpaw star claimed that the late Newman used to tuck his specs in his shirt. Sometimes, he also roped it in his ears.

Jake Gyllenhaal over blindness being advantageous to him

During the interaction with THR, the Hollywood star shared, “I like to think it’s advantageous. I’ve never known anything else. When I can’t see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it’s a place where I can be with myself.”

The actor revealed to the entertainment portal that during his emotional scene in Southpaw, he forced himself to remove the contact lenses, to add the needed dramatic effect.

