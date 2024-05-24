Presumed Innocent Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal's New Murder Thriller Series Sees Him Confess To Stalking His Mistress

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Apple TV+'s limited series Presumed Innocent, an intense thriller about chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. His life unravels when his affair with a colleague ends in her murder, making him the prime suspect. As he fights to prove his innocence and save his marriage to Barbara, played by Ruth Negga, the series takes the audience through themes of obsession, love, and justice.

Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent: Details!

In the trailer for Apple TV+'s new limited series Presumed Innocent, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Rusty Sabich, the chief deputy prosecutor. Rusty, a family man, finds his life turned upside down when his affair with his colleague Carolyn, played by Renate Reinsve, becomes public after she is found dead. His marriage to Barbara, portrayed by Ruth Negga, is under distress as he is the prime suspect.

The trailer opens with Rusty proclaiming, "I did not kill her," setting the tone for the eight-episode thriller. As the investigation unfolds, more details about Rusty's infidelity and his obsession with Carolyn emerge. He admits in the trailer, "I was basically stalking her." The story navigates through the intense scrutiny Rusty faces, including Barbara being questioned by reporters, while Rusty searches for ways to prove his innocence or shift the blame.

Gyllenhaal talks about the series

Based on Scott Turow's 1987 legal thriller of the same name, Presumed Innocent discusses themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the difficulties of love. The series will take the viewers on a journey of the aftermath of a brutal murder that shakes the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is questioned. The storyline will remain around Rusty's struggle to keep his family and marriage intact amid the drama.

In a teaser released on May 1, Rusty's relationship with Carolyn is explored further. Gyllenhaal's character reflects on love, saying, "Love isn’t what people tell you that it is. In my experience, it’s just something that grows, until one day, you just find yourself needing someone." Furthermore, the cast of Presumed Innocent also includes Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, Lily Rabe, O-T Fagbenle, and Nana Mensah. This series is not the first adaptation of Turow's novel; a 1990 film version starred Harrison Ford as Rusty, Greta Scacchi as Carolyn, and Bonnie Bedelia as Barbara.

Jake Gyllenhaal's recent work includes the lead role in the film Road House which is a remake of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 movie. He shared with PEOPLE that preparing for this movie was a physically demanding role that involved an hour and a half of daily training. Gyllenhaal is a dedicated actor and puts his all love and hard work into any work he does. Moreover, Presumed Innocent premieres its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on June 12, with the remaining six episodes released weekly on Wednesdays. The series promises to offer a gripping narrative filled with suspense and emotional depth.

