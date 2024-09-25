Dumbledore Actor Richard Harris' Son Questions Necessity Of Harry Potter Series Reboot: 'Leave Them Alone'

Jared Harris, the late Richard Harris' son, has spoken out on the new Harry Potter series on Max. While some fans are excited about the revival, Harris has shown reluctance to play Dumbledore, the character that was played by his father in the first two movies. The conversation focuses on the ongoing argument about whether to revive the iconic franchise.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Jared Harris explained Max's choice to turn the Harry Potter books into a television series. When asked if he'd consider playing Dumbledore, he said, "No, thank you."

Harris said that he believes that the original films were remarkable and should be preserved as they are. He said, "I don’t understand. The films were fantastic; leave them alone."

Harris' remarks mirror a growing sentiment among fans and celebrities on the need for new adaptations. While he admitted that the series may cover a lot of storytelling that the movies did not, his overall opinion remains doubtful.

Jared's father, Richard Harris, was the original actor who played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

His performance had a lasting impact on the franchise, showcasing the revered headmaster's wisdom and warmth. Richard Harris was also a well-known actor, having received two Academy Award nominations throughout his career. After Richard died in 2002 at the age of 72, Michael Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore for the rest of the series.

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed plans to create a new Harry Potter series for Max, promising a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's seven novels. The studio aims to center each season on a single book, allowing for more in-depth storyline and character development than the films.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys expressed excitement for the project, saying, "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way." J.K. Rowling's presence as an executive producer, despite her current controversies, adds another layer to the reboot's popularity.

The new series will have a whole new cast, with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reimagining their original characters. This decision is intended to attract a new generation of viewers while preserving the essence of the original story.

Daniel Radcliffe, a former Harry Potter star, has also weighed in on the reboot. In July 2023, he indicated that he has no plans to reprise his role as Harry Potter. Radcliffe feels the new series allows creators to start over without the stress of incorporating past characters into the story.

He said that his understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh. He continued that he is sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it.

When asked if he would consider making a cameo, Radcliffe responded, "I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way." His words indicate a desire for the new series to establish its own identity outside of the successful film franchise.

