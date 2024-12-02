Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Celebrate 20 Years of Being Together With Heartfelt Post After Their Recent Move to UK

Ellen DeGeneres is joyfully celebrating two decades with her wife, Portia de Rossi, as they embark on a new chapter in the English countryside. To commemorate this special milestone, Ellen shared a touching anniversary message on social media, reminiscing about their beautiful journey together.

Celebrating 20 years with the love of her life, Portia, the comedian marked their anniversary with a personal Instagram tribute as they look forward to settling into a new life in England after leaving the US amid Donald Trump's presidential election win. Ellen began her post by writing, "20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life."

Having moved from California's shores to the Cotswolds late this fall, the sweet couple has marked this relationship milestone. DeGeneres posted a snug selfie the couple took in their rural home. She described de Rossi as her best friend and love of life, highlighting how de Rossi helped her to stay positive at times and guided her through the tough moments.

Ellen continued, "You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me."

She expressed joy in getting to travel and explore the world together with her wife and enjoying a snowy Christmas in the UK. The couple first met in 2001 at the backstage of a concert and reconnected at the VH1 Big in 2004 Awards when they began their romance.

Advertisement

In 2021, speaking to People, Portia de Rossi gave credit to Ellen for helping her realize that there's "nothing wrong with being gay" as she came out in 2001. She told the outlet, "Ellen really did help me through it just by being there and making me feel more comfortable about who I am — like there was nothing wrong with being gay."

Ellen DeGeneres famously came out of the closet nearly 30 years ago in The Puppy Episode of her famous sitcom Ellen. The duo tied the knot in August 2008 when California legalized same-sex marriage.

ALSO READ: 'I’m Like A Human Sandcastle': Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Osteoporosis, OCD And ADHD Diagnosis