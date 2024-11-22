Ellen DeGeneres Seen With Wife Portia De Rossi Amid Leaving USA Post-Donald Trump's Win; Fans Suprised By Her New Look

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, were spotted taking an exit from the United States after Donald Trump’s win in the presidential elections. As the couple clicked together, DeGeneres sported a new look with Brunette hair.

Previously in her Instagram posts from the U.K., the talk show host was seen hanging out with friends in the pub, where she gracefully flaunted her new hair. DeGeneres was joined by her wife as they enjoyed the live music with other friends, which also included the musician, Natalie Imbruglia.

Alongside the video shared on their social media platform, the TV personality wrote in the caption, “What a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial ..the way a good pub night should be ..acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends @jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organising [sic] it!”

Meanwhile, a source close to DeGeneres revealed to TMZ that the decision of the duo to move out of their home country came to light after Trump was re-elected to be the 47th President of the United States.

The insider also shared that the couple has also settled in the South West region of England, which is two hours away from London.

DeGeneres and Rossi, who got married in 2008, had bought the property before the election of 2024 took place. A source close to the pair claimed that the TV host and Rossi were “very delusional” about Trump ruling the country again. DeGeneres and her wife previously stayed in Montecito, California.

Another source clarified in the media that DeGeneres has no projects lined up and that she and her wife are enjoying their retirement phase.

Ever since the presidential campaigns went on the floors, Ellen had publicly endorsed Kamala Harris. Voicing out her opinion in support of the current Vice President, the celebrity took to her Instagram, urging her followers to vote for the Democratic candidate.

In her caption, she wrote, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

Donald Trump defeated Harris with a less, yet clear margin. The former president will take the throne for the second time as the 47th President of the United States.

