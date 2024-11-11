Elon Musk Disappointed With Dana Carvey’s Impression Of Him; Says, ‘SNL Has Been Dying Slowly’

Dana Carvey switched his character from Joe Biden to Elon Musk in a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The comedy sketch, which the actor performed in, aired after the presidential elections; Carvey made a debut in Musk’s costume.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wasn’t quite happy with it and slammed the comedian in his reaction on X. Musk, who also stepped in to host a gig in 2021, even called out SNL, claiming that the show's trend is dying slowly.

In his reaction to Carvey’s sketch, Musk shared on his social media platform, "'SNL' has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.”

He further criticized the show's makers for bringing in Kamala Harris, who appeared alongside Carvey and Maya Rudolph. The Space X owner went on to state, "Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.

As for criticizing Carvey’s gig at length, Musk shared another X post, in which he claimed that at no point did he feel like the actor was playing him. Elon stated that the comedian only played himself and no one else. He wrote, "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

Meanwhile, the viewers were also involved in the situation. One user believed that the showrunners of SNL were just “so mad” that Trump was elected President of the United States.

Meanwhile, during the cold opening act on the November 9th episode, Dana donned a black suit with a hat that read, “Make America Great Again.” As he jumped on the stage, Elon Musk declared, "I run the country now. America's going to be like one of my rockets: They're super cool and super fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies."

On the other hand, when Musk was invited to host Saturday Night Live, the showrunners' decision was confronted, and the businessman faced backlash from the audience.

Donald Trump, too, appeared on SNL in 2015, ahead of the elections at the time.

