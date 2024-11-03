Did Andy Samberg ‘Re-Inherit’ Stress While Appearing On SNL As Doug Emhoff? Here’s What Actor Reveals

Andy Samberg returned to the Saturday Night Live stage last month, taking on the role of Doug Emhoff, who could be the first husband of Kamala Harris. Although Samberg reached significant heights in his career during his regular appearances on the show, he recently made a guest appearance. He received praise from the audience for his portrayal of the political figure. He performed alongside Maya Rudolph and Dana Carvey.

Opening up on his experience of returning to the show, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed to Seth Meyers that while it was fun to be back, he re-inherited the stress. During the Lee actor’s appearance on the Lonely Island and the Seth Meyers Show podcast, Samberg detailed his experience setting foot on the stage again for season 50 of SNL.

In conversation with the talk show host, Samberg shared, "It's been fun, I gotta say. It's been really fun going back.” He further added, "But again, also inheriting, re-inheriting the stress of it and being like, 'Oh, right, this is intense,'" is also a major part of the experience.”

Apart from playing the role of Emhoff, Andy also appeared as the iconic character of Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton, who hosted the episode on October 19.

The actor went on to add that while in the Beetlejuice episode, he had no major role to play, but as soon as he stepped on the stage, it gave him a primary cast member energy.

Samberg elaborated, "That last show, I was like, if this Beetlejuice thing doesn't work, I'm just going to be here and not do anything. That puts you right back in the feeling of being a cast member—of, you're always at risk.”

Apart from Andy, Keaton was also joined by Mikey Day, who too entered the frame dressed as Beetlejuice and jokingly poked the Hollywood actor to do his character voice.

Samberg’s contract with SNL has been a bit unusual. While other actors and comedians are expected to deliver funny gigs, his contract includes digital shorts and comedic musical videos with his group, The Lonely Island.

On the work front, Andy Samberg last appeared in the war drama Lee alongside Kate Winslet.

