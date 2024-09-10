Elton John Shares Concerns About His Mortality, but His Husband David Furnish Thinks 'He’ll Probably Outlive Me'

David Furnish recently spoke with PEOPLE about a touching scene in the new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which depicts Elton John's thoughts on his mortality.

Furnish, who co-directed the documentary with R.J. Cutler, talked about his emotional reaction to hearing John share his concerns about not being present for important moments in their children's lives. “I don’t think it’s a conversation you want to have with your children. I don’t want to plant that seed in their mind,” Furnish said. He admitted that the scene caused him a lot of anxiety.

Furnish remains optimistic about John's resilience. “Elton’s been through a lot, but he’s also as strong as an ox,” Furnish said. He praised John's incredible endurance and strength, noting that the singer rarely cancels shows. “He’s a strong man, and he’s a healer. He’ll probably outlive me. He’s just so tough,” Furnish stated.

Elton John and Furnish have been together for more than 30 years and have two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11. In the documentary, John expresses his desire to witness his children's milestones, such as marriage and having children, despite his fears about not being present. He says that he hopes to see them have children and marry and he doubts he will be available for that.

Furnish also commented on the significance of John's decision to retire from touring. He said that he wants him to stay around forever and in the 30 years they have been together, they have only just arrived at the moment they have always dreamed of.

He also shared that John's decision to retire from performing was not impulsive, but rather deliberate. He said he'll never go back on the road and he's genuinely happy. This is a significant change in their lives, as John had previously been constantly on the road.

John and Furnish recently appeared together at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late, which marked John's first public appearance since revealing a severe eye infection that has hampered his vision.

The documentary follows John's career from his iconic 1974 Madison Square Garden show to his final performance at Dodger Stadium in 2022, as well as his reflections on his career and retirement plans.

