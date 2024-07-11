Selena Gomez And Zoe Saldana's Cannes Favorite Emilia Perez To Stream On Netflix? Report

Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, among others, recently made ripples in the film industry after receiving an 11-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the recent Cannes Film Festival. Now, it has got a digital release date as well.

With five nominations and three wins including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack the movie made its Cannes Film Festival debut in May. It was selected to compete with some of the world’s best movies at the Palme d'Or and also won the Jury Prize. From its digital and theatrical release to the plotline and cast, here’s everything we know about the film.

When, where, and how to watch Emilia Pérez?

The film is reportedly set to have a theatrical release in France on August 21 and is scheduled to premiere this fall in select theaters only. As per the When to Stream website, the film is eyeing a digital premiere on November 13 on Netflix.

Soon after its premiere at the Palais des Festivals, the streaming giant pounced for the rights to the original title in North America and the UK with a payment reportedly in the high seven figures. This is a record domestic number for a foreign-language film because the domestic number alone is in the high seven figures. As per a Deadline report, the deal was nearly sealed at the time. The publication also claimed to be aware that CDC United Network was also acquiring the rights for Latin America, and that several important overseas regions are almost completed.

What is the plotline of Emilia Pérez?

Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez is a Spanish musical crime comedy film. An unhappy, “overqualified and undervalued” attorney Rita works with a law firm that is apparently less interested in bringing criminals to justice and more in letting them off the hook.

In an unexpected way out, she is assigned to help an escaped leader of a Mexican cartel by helping him withdraw from his business and getting a sex reassignment surgery in order to affirm her gender and avoid detection by the authorities.

The cast and crew of Emilia Pérez

The film stars Saldaña as lawyer Rita Moro Castro, Karla Sofía Gascón as the titular character Emilia Pérez aka Juan "Small Hands" Del Monte, Gomez as Jessi Del Monte, Adriana Paz as Epifania, Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo, and Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman, among several others.

Clément Ducol composed the original soundtrack for the movie while Camille contributed the songs. It is produced by Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux, Valérie Schermann, and Anthony Vaccarello under Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions, financed by Library Pictures International. Cannes’s favorite Audiard penned the screenplay in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain and Léa Mysius.

