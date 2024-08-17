Emmy Awards 2024: Eugene And Dan Levy's Father-Son Duo To Host This Year's Show

The 2024 Emmy Awards, to be held on September 15th, are getting more and more exciting. For this year’s event, the hosts will be Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy which is one of a kind. It will be remembered as a historic moment when a father and son co-hosted the prestigious event.

77-year-old Eugene Levy and his 41-year-old son Dan Levy are best known for their roles in Schitt's Creek popular comedy series. Consequently, they have become icons in television due to their association with this show. From 2015 to 2020 when it aired its final season, both Eugene Levy and Dan Levy won Emmys for their work on Schitt’s Creek. While Eugene got two Emmy Awards for his achievements on Schitt's Creek and two more from SCTV Network 90, Dan took home all of his four Emmys thanks to writing, directing, and acting as supporting actors alongside creating its main concept within Schitt’s Creek.

In a statement released on August 16, Eugene and Dan expressed their enthusiasm about hosting the Emmys. They mentioned their unique experience of winning their Emmys in a quarantine tent during the pandemic and how excited they are to host the awards in a real theater this year. They said, "We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all."

The 2024 Emmys will be broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. This is certain to be a great year with Eugene and Dan Levy bringing their charm and humor to the stage. It is said that they will add a father-son dynamic that will make this event unique.

Last year, Anthony Anderson hosted the Emmys which was held in January 2024 due to Hollywood writers and actors strikes. This year’s show will follow in Anderson’s footsteps but with a fresh and exciting new hosting duo.

The nominations for the 76th annual Primetime Emmys were announced in July, revealing some standout shows and performances. Leading the pack with the highest number of nominations are The Bear and Shōgun. The comedy series The Bear has set a record for most nominations surpassing 30 Rock, which had been holding it since 2009. Also nominated for outstanding drama series has been Shōgun making it become the first Japanese-language series in history.

In the comedy category The Bear is going up against other well-liked series such as Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, “Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows. At the same time, Shōgun will face stiff competition from such drama series as The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, and 3 Body Problem.

For The Bear, a number of actors have received individual nominations including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri while for Shōgun Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada have also been nominated. Other notable nominees include Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski from The Gilded Age, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder from Hacks Kristen Wiig & Carol Burnett from Palm Royale

Apart from these major categories, some of the other noteworthy limited series nominations include Baby Reindeer; Fargo; Lessons in Chemistry; Ripley; True Detective; and Night Country. For an outstanding TV movie, nominees are Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie; Quiz Lady; Red, White & Royal Blue; Scoop; Unfrosted.

Also, reality show fans have their own special interests in that The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef, The Traitors, and The Voice all battle it out for outstanding reality competition programs.

Members of the Television Academy will choose the winners of the 2024 Emmy Awards with final voting ending on August 26. The Creative Arts Emmys, where many awards are given out, will take place on September 7 and 8.

With the big night just around the corner, Eugene and Dan Levy are set to host what promises to be an exciting and unforgettable Emmy Awards ceremony.

