Eugene And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards 2024 Post Schitt’s Creek Show Win? Here's What Report Says

It looks like Eugene and Dan Levy might be reuniting for the Emmys. They are in talks to host the 76th Emmy Awards on September 15, which will air on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy made history as the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year. Now, four years later, they might make history again.

The father-son team, who co-created Schitt’s Creek and won Emmys for the show, are currently negotiating with the Television Academy. As of now, a deal hasn’t been finalized, and neither the Television Academy nor the Levys' representatives have commented on the situation, according to the Deadline. The ceremony is set to broadcast on ABC.

The Levys have previously presented together at award shows, including a memorable performance at the 2020 SAG Awards where they started the ceremony with a funny opening speech and later presented the first and last awards of the night. They also guest-hosted Ellen together, and Eugene appeared on Saturday Night Live when Dan was the host in 2021.

Eugene and Dan created Schitt’s Creek, which broke a record for the most Emmy wins in a single year by a comedy series, with nine awards. Eugene was nominated for Lead Actor, and Dan for Supporting Actor, and they both shared the win for Outstanding Comedy Series. Dan also won awards for writing and directing, making his total four Emmys.

Dan Levy recently worked on the Netflix movie Good Grief as a writer, director, producer, and actor. He also appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted and the final seasons of Sex Education and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He is represented by WME, MGMT Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

Eugene Levy hosts and produces the Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler, which is nominated for two Emmys. He will also be seen in the fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Eugene is represented by UTA, Great North Artists, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

The 76th Emmy Awards, directed by Alex Rudzinski and produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, will air live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15.

