Eva Mendes Defends Herself After Accusations of Complaining About Fame

Eva Mendes has been in the public for a long period of time. First, being an actress and second for marrying one of the Hollywood hunks, Ryan Gosling. But they have always kept their relationship and their two daughters, Amanda (8) and Esmeralda (9) away from the media spotlight and internet mania. Eva and Ryan fell in love with each other while shooting the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Now, in a recent social media interaction, Eva thanked the paparazzi at the Paris Olympics for keeping their daughters’ faces blurred. This came in after she declared last year that her daughters do not have access to internet. However, her gratitude didn’t settle well with the internet users. They accused her of complaining about having fame, and the actress-entrepreneur has defended back herself.

This Wednesday, Eva Mendes took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie stating how grateful she is towards the paparazzi for keeping their daughters private as they attended the Olympics in Paris as a family with Ryan Gosling. She wrote, “The minute I see photographers when I’m out, my guard and my wall goes up.”

Ghost Rider actress wrote in the caption, “I love @nbcolympics didn't cut away to the kids! And most sites blurred their faces so mama bear is happy about that. Anyway, it felt so good to be there and feel unified with people.” She further shared her earnest gratefulness in another comment.

Advertisement

But when people started commenting while accusing her of complaining about having the fame she has, Eva didn’t stop to respond. She hit back a user with a comment, “I’m not saying I don’t expect it -I’m saying I put a guard up. Which I’m happy to do. I like that I don’t parade out there. But I feel like I can let my guard down on my page,” while she wrote to another, “I’m def not complaining - but once I feel cameras it’s like I turn off and go cold. Unless I’m at work of course.”

Last year, she accepted that her daughters Amanda and Esmeralda do not have access to the internet. While sharing a video where she can be seen shaking her head, she wrote in the caption, "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi.” That time, she even described a few of her parenting styles.

Advertisement

When one internet user asked her if she ever let her children have access to the internet, the actress mentioned that she didn’t know that. She further continued that she is taking this whole process step by step. She will see to it first to know how the internet affects a child’s brain and then maybe she can decide.

Eva Mendes in another comment explained how it can be dangerous for her daughters. “In my house, children do not have access to the Internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc.) isn't allowed for children, the Internet falls under that category for me, especially social media.” Ryan and Eva do not even share their kids’ photos on their personal social media handles.

Well, what are your thoughts about Eva Mendes’ way of parenting and behavior towards the paparazzi? Let us know.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Did Travis Scott Do In Florida? Revisiting His Previous Legal Troubles Amid Rapper's Arrest In Paris