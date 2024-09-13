Ewan McGregor Feels ‘Lucky’ To Have His Walk Of Fame Star Near Late Star Wars Icon

Ewan McGregor is on cloud nine after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 12, 2024, at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. What makes it even more special is that his star is placed near fellow Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher's.

"That means the world to me. I was so lucky to get to know Carrie," McGregor told PEOPLE about the star’s placement after the ceremony. He recalled a brief encounter with Fisher, who passed away at age 60 in 2016.

Ewan shared how he admired Fisher as a boy watching her in the space opera series and the cherished memories they made together when they met.

He recalled sitting down with her on a beach, feeling an instant connection as she made him laugh—a lot. Reflecting on their time together, he shared how they cohosted several fundraisers at her home in Hollywood, where her humor brought him to tears with laughter.

"She was incredibly funny," he said, describing how much he misses her and how he often forgets she’s no longer with us. He added that having their stars close together on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a truly special and gorgeous tribute.

Other celebrities who sat in on McGregor's star ceremony included producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Star Wars costar Hayden Christensen, and several others.

Meanwhile, the late icon Carrie Fisher's Hollywood star commemorated posthumously in a May 4, 2023, ceremony. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, accepted the honor on her behalf at the time.

Fisher had her star on the Walk of Fame commemorated posthumously in a May 4, 2023 ceremony. McGregor delivered a warm and lovely speech after he accepted the honor and said, "I'd absolutely no idea what it would feel like or what it would mean, but it means a great deal and it feels very very nice and I feel very touched by the whole thing."

