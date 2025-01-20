Fans Left Confused After Jessica Simpson Makes Birthday Post For Her Mother; Comments 'Is Her Mom Taking The Picture?'

Jessica Simpson wished her mother a happy birthday on her Instagram account. However, the post did not go well with the audience, who were left confused if the picture shared on her social media was really with her mother. In the photo shared by the musician, she was seen donning a black floral dress, while her mother looked unrecognizable in a peach ensemble.

The comment section of the post went on to be filled with perplexity of the audience, who could not believe their eyes. One of the fans commented, “Is your mom in the room with us? Who is this?” The other user shared, “Who is that? Does not look like her mom.”

Joining the clan, a follower of the musician went on to pen, "Omg, that looks nothing like Tina.” A netizen joked, “Huh? Is her mom taking the picture?”

ALSO READ: Source Reveals How Jessica Simpson Is Handling Her Split From Eric Johnson; READ

Meanwhile, That 70s Show star wrote a loving and long caption for her mother. She penned, “I love to love you, make you proud, hug you and work alongside you each and every day for eternity!” The singer further added, “Thank you for making me a priority and for always giving me the no matter what kind of love!”

The 65-year-old also replied to her daughter in the comment section, as she wrote, “I love you Jessica thx you for such a beautiful tribute I am so grateful for my family and friends.” She continued to write, “Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes! I Love You All This is 65 Hello Senior Discounts!”

Advertisement

The birthday post came amidst the songstress’ split from her ex-husband, Eric Johnson, after 10 years of marriage.

ALSO READ: Did Jessica Simpson’s Weight Loss Play A Role In Her Split With Eric Johnson? Report