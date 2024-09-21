'Figuring Out My Sound': Demi Lovato Shares Update On New Music; Reveals She Is Focused On THESE Genres

Demi Lovato is back in the studio, and this time, her music is all about love and sensuality. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Sept. 19, the pop star shared an exciting update about her upcoming album. Following the success of her 2022 release Holy Fvck, Lovato, 32, opened up about her creative process, revealing that she's writing from a place of happiness and romance.

Demi Lovato is Writing Love and Sexy Songs for Her New Album

While chatting with Fallon, Lovato confirmed she’s working on new music but is still refining her sound. "I’m kind of figuring out my sound right now," she admitted. Though there’s no release date yet, Lovato promised the album would drop when she feels it's ready. When asked if the songs were a mix of "happy" and "sad" tracks, Lovato explained, "I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm in this really good place." She added that her current state of mind has fueled her creativity.

Lovato Credits Fiancé Jutes for Her Love-Fueled Inspiration

Lovato’s fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, seems to be a major source of inspiration. Earlier this month, Lovato spoke at the screening of her directorial debut Child Star, expressing how meaningful it was to have Lutes by her side. "I've waited my whole life for him," Lovato told PEOPLE, emphasizing that their relationship has been incredibly grounding and supportive. The singer added, "It's very easy to stay centered with him because I just — I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

Advertisement

Lovato’s focus on love extends beyond her music. In a recent interview, she shared how the people closest to her, including her fiancé, friends, and family, are what sustain her. "What makes me happy and brings me peace now are the relationships in my life," she said. As Demi Lovato continues to embrace this new chapter of love and contentment, fans can expect her next album to reflect this positive shift.

ALSO READ: 'Felt Like I Had An Imposter Syndrome': Demi Lovato Reflects On Downside Of Becoming Famous Ahead Of Child Star Release