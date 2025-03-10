From Black Widow to Oppenheimer: Analyzing Florence Pugh’s box office power ahead of Thunderbolts

With her ability to seamlessly juggle both indie offerings and big banner ventures over the years, Florence Pugh has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents. As she gears up for her next towering outing, Thunderbolts, here’s a look at how her last three releases have performed at the box office.

Florence Pugh’s Box Office Wins

Black Widow (2021) — USD 379 million

Pugh made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and instantly became a fan favorite. The offering depicted her character as a fierce assassin with a sharp wit and emotional depth. The actress’s performance stood out, showcasing both her action chops and comedic timing, as well as her range to portray intense emotions with ease. Black Widow established Pugh as a superhero genre mainstay.

Dune: Part Two (2024) — USD 714 million

In Dune: Part Two, Pugh took on the role of Princess Irulan, the eldest daughter of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. Throughout the movie, she acts as her father’s advisor on Arrakis. While her screen time in Denis Villeneuve’s world is limited, she brings a regal presence to the film. Pugh, for those unversed, also appears in the debut installment of the franchise. Her involvement in the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel solidifies her as a formidable presence in expensive sci-fis.

Oppenheimer (2023) — USD 975 million

Pugh’s most commercially successful film to date is Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning World War II drama, where she portrayed Jean Tatlock, a crucial figure in J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life. Her performance, though in a supporting role, was deeply emotional, capturing her tragic romance with the Nobel Prize-winning physicist. The film’s immense success and critical acclaim further elevated Pugh’s career.

What to expect from Thunderbolts? Florence Pugh dishes out!

According to the English star, Thunderbolts leans into indie sensibilities. Recently speaking to Empire, Pugh described the film as having an A24 assassin movie vibe, emphasizing Marvel’s potential unconventional take on the superhero genre.

Director Jake Schreier reinforced the notion, stating the studio encouraged him to craft Thunderbolts with a fresh perspective. He hinted that the film carries an emotional darkness that blends with humor, bringing a different tone compared to past MCU entries.

With independent cinema thriving, especially after Anora’s Oscars triumph, the move may be a smart one on Marvel’s end.