'Forever In Your Debt’: Chris Hemsworth Lauds Wife Elsa Pataky During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Chris Hemsworth has all the good things to say about his better half, Elsa Pataky. The dashing actor was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He gave his wife, Elsa Pataky, a special shout-out during his acceptance speech.

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career, basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive," he said.

"And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams to support mine and, again, He continued, [I am] forever in your debt." "The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."

A brief throwback to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's romance

Chris Hemsworth and Pataky met in 2010 and tied the knot the same year, just three months after making their relationship official. Since then, they have welcomed three children together: daughter India Rose, 12, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Pataky is also an actress, as we all know, and she has starred in her role in three Fast and the Furious movies, playing Officer Elena Neves. Furthermore, the couple is now starring together in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where Hemsworth plays the villain, Dr. Dementus. Pataky has two roles in the film: Vuvalini General and Mr Norton.

Chris Hemsworth talks about working with his wife on-screen

Now that Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are working as co-stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, On asked what's it like working with his wife on-screen Hemsworth said to E! News, "It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids, and Going to work together is when we get some alone time."

Although Hemsworth mentioned getting to spend alone time with his wife, interestingly. all three children were on set with them during filming and they are aware of what goes on behind the screen. This isn't the first time Hemsworth has acted alongside a family member. His daughter had a crucial part in the latest Thor movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is all set to release on May 24th, 2024.

