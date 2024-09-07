Former Disney Star Skai Jackson No Longer Facing Legal Charges After Domestic Battery Arrest? Here's What Report Says

Skai Jackson, widely known for her role as Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie, is officially free of any legal charges after her recent arrest. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has decided not to file any charges against the 22-year-old actress, following an incident that occurred at Universal Studios.

Skai Jackson Arrested After Incident at Universal Studios

Jackson was arrested on August 8 at Universal Studios in California after an alleged altercation. Authorities responded after security personnel detained the actress, and deputies reviewed surveillance footage that appeared to show Jackson pushing the victim. No weapons were involved, and the sheriff’s department reported there were no identifiable injuries.

Charges Dropped, Jackson's Rep Confirms Misunderstanding

A representative for Jackson confirmed to PEOPLE that the entire situation was a misunderstanding, and the District Attorney quickly decided against pressing any charges. "Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her," the rep said.

Jackson, who rose to fame on Jessie and later appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2020, has been keeping a relatively low profile since the incident. Alongside her acting career, she is also the author of the 2019 book Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback. Now that the legal matter is settled, Jackson looks forward to moving past this chapter.

