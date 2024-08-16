Skai Jackson Avoids Social Media Questions After Recent Domestic Battery Arrest; Details Inside

Skai Jackson recently returned to social media after her arrest but has stayed silent about the incident. During a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, the 22-year-old actress was bombarded with questions about her August 9 arrest for misdemeanor battery.

When a fan inquired about the arrest, Jackson avoided the topic, instead revealing that she had just finished filming a new TV show but couldn’t share details yet. Some viewers noticed her evasion of the arrest topic, as she answered unrelated questions to sidestep the issue.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that former Jessie star Skai Jackson was involved in a heated argument with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk, which eventually turned physical.

Security at the scene intervened after noticing the couple fighting and claimed that Skai had pushed her boyfriend multiple times, prompting them to call the police.

Upon arrival, deputies reviewed video footage that showed Skai shoving her boyfriend and arrested her for domestic violence. She was cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and released a few hours later.

ALSO READ: The Shade Trailer: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And More; Everything You Need To Know

Despite the arrest, both Skai and her boyfriend denied any physical altercation, telling the police they were engaged and expecting a baby. The case is now with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if further legal action is necessary.

Skai has not publicly addressed the arrest but attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event just a day before the incident. Rumors about her pregnancy and engagement emerged alongside news of her arrest, but details remain unclear as the investigation continues.

Advertisement

Skai’s boyfriend remains unidentified, as she has kept her relationship private and shared little about him on social media. Her previous relationship with Julez Smith, son of Solange Knowles, was also kept under wraps until their breakup was made public through leaked conversations. Julez cited infidelity as the reason for their split, which some speculate may be connected to a viral video involving Skai.

Skai Jackson is set to appear in Warren Skeel's upcoming thriller, The Man In The White Van, which will premiere in theaters on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ariana Grande Admitted To Using Lip Fillers And Botox; Said She 'Felt Like Hiding'