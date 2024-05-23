Funk And Soul Legend Chaka Khan's Daughter Remembers Diddy 'Screaming Like A Lunatic' At Her Mom; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol, drugs, and sexual assault

Legendary singer Chaka Khan's daughter, Indira Milini Khan, has recently taken a jab at Diddy Combs, who is currently receiving a lot of criticism after an old video of him allegedly attacking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral on social media.

Amid his unsettling assault video, Combs took to Instagram recently and apologized for his behavior, claiming, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

As the rapper continues to receive hate and face allegations for his past actions, Chaka Khan's daughter's latest revelation has put him in a tough spot, as she revealed a previous incident claiming he disrespected her mother in public.

Chaka Khan's daughter alleges Diddy Combs "yelled at her mother in public"

American rapper Diddy Combs is in trouble once again. He recently apologized in a clip shared by him after an old video featuring him allegedly assaulting his now-former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, went viral on social media.

Now, amid his ongoing legal battle, Chaka Khan's daughter, Indira Milini Khan, has recalled a previous incident involving his mother and Combs. Khan took to the comments section of his latest video in which he claimed to take full responsibility for his past behavior as he was reportedly seen brutally assaulting Ventura in that clip.

As per Page Six, expressing her thoughts on his ongoing controversy, her daughter wrote, "I’m glad this is happening to you."

I Feel For You hitmaker's daughter then revealed how he allegedly yelled at her mother in public, stating, "You got in my mother's face and publicly disrespected her, yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mother's face your security jumped my 19 year old brother."

Indira Milini Khan continued, “These may be your dark days but I'm singing and dancing watching your demise. @chakakhan isn't it great mom.”

Diddy Combs apologized for his behavior in an IG video amid his viral assault video

The 54-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram and shared a recorded video of himself, apologizing for his past actions and claiming that he was disgusted by his behavior in the 2016 video featuring him allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

He said, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now."

In his apology, he also explained that he sought professional help by attending therapy and rehab. He claimed he turned to God, asking for mercy, saying, "I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.