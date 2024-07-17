Glen Powell Shares Major Update On His Upcoming The Running Man Remake; Details Inside

Glen Powell shares updates on Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated The Running Man remake!

While promoting his upcoming dystopian action thriller Twisters, Powell revealed that he will start shooting for The Running Man remake in London in the Fall of this year! Wright’s version of the adapted screenplay will be closer to Stephen King’s novel. Read details below…

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Recalls Heartwarming Story Of How He Adopted Dog Brisket While Filming Twisters: 'I Just Had The Desire...'

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake to begin filming in Fall

During an interview with IndieWire, the Anyone But You star spilled the beans on Wright’s The Running Man, which he will be filming while completing his degree. “I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams,” he said.

The actor rose to fame after starring in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, which escalated after starring in the hit rom-com Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney.

Amidst making his Netflix debut with Hitman and promoting his film Twisters, Powell has been booked up! Now, with the filming of The Running Man, while navigating his studies, the actor’s busy schedule seems to continue through the year!

Everything we know about The Running Man remake so far

Advertisement

Since the film is confirmed to start shooting this Fall, it will have a release window in 2025. It will not be a sequel or prequel to Stephen King’s The Running Man, set in a dystopian United States in 2025. Moreover, Wright believes his version of the subject differs from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s adaptation.

In December 2023, the director spoke to Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz about the remake. He revealed that his version would strictly adapt the novel, which wasn’t the case for the 1987 film.

“I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book. Even as a teenager, when I saw the Schwarzenegger film, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’” he said. Wright also believed the original novel to have a lot of promise and that it was “crying out to be adapted.”

Advertisement

Although adhering to the novel will not be easy, Wright and his team are working on creating something that does justice to it.

ALSO READ: 'Ton Of Effortless Chemistry': Glen Powell Lauds Sydney Sweeney For Successful Anyone But You Marketing Campaign