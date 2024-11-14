Good Luck Charlie Cast Reunites for Kai Cenat's Streaming Event, Sharing Heartwarming Wishes for Fans

The cast of Good Luck Charlie brought joy to fans when they reunited during Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 livestream on Nov. 9.

Mia Talerico, who played Charlie Duncan, joined her former co-stars Bradley Perry (Gabe Duncan), Jason Dolley (PJ Duncan), and Eric Allan Kramer (Bob Duncan) for the special event. The reunion also featured a surprise appearance on Cenat's YouTube channel.

Cenat was thrilled to host the group. During the stream, he said, “Oh my gosh! You know what’s so crazy, you was a baby,” addressing Talerico. “I watched you grow up. I watched all of y’all. Literally, you are my childhood.”

While the reunion thrilled fans, two main cast members, Bridgit Mendler (Teddy Duncan) and Leigh-Allyn Baker (Amy Duncan), were not in attendance. Both have been busy with personal and professional endeavors since the show ended.

Mendler has pursued higher education, earning a master’s degree from MIT and now working on a joint JD/Ph.D. program with Harvard Law School and MIT. She has also co-founded two companies, Stealth and Northwood Space.

Baker has continued acting, starring in films such as Bad Hair Day (2015), Wish for Christmas (2016), and Bringing Back Christmas (2023).

Despite their absence, the reunion was a nostalgic reminder of the beloved Disney Channel series that aired from April 2010 to February 2014, following the Duncan family and their relatable adventures in Denver.

During the livestream, Cenat asked the cast to share a message with their fans. Each actor provided heartfelt advice and words of encouragement:

Mia Talerico: “My name is Charlie, or Good Luck Charlie. Good luck to everybody out there. You're all going to live amazing lives. Just keep going and always wish yourself luck.”

Bradley Perry: “I think if you have something you love to do, you should pursue that forever. ‘Cuz if you don’t love what you do, that sounds like it would suck. And you should spend your time with the people you love. ‘Cuz that’s the point of life in my opinion, to be around the people you love.”

Eric Allan Kramer: “Hey, everybody. Listen, for you, your friends, your family, everybody in your circle, we wish you health, we wish you happiness and we wish you lots and lots of laughter. Because laughter is where the best memories come from and from the best memories come the best stories.”

Jason Dolley: “I have so much gratitude in my heart for doing a show like Good Luck Charlie, but also that it brought so much joy to people. I think it is one of the most incredible things to be a part of something that changes people’s lives and is a positive influence on their everyday existence.”

Fans of Good Luck Charlie can relive the series on Disney+, where all four seasons are available for streaming. The show, which centered on Bridgit Mendler’s character Teddy making video diaries for her baby sister Charlie, holds a special place in the hearts of viewers.

