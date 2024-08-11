Taylor Swift And Disney+ Announces TV Premiere Of Eras Tour Movie For Vienna Fans After Concert Cancellation Due To Terror Attack Plan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence, terror attacks and death.

Pop icon Taylor Swift made sure her fans were never left disappointed through this kind gesture of hers! Swift and Disney have surprised fans in Austria with a special opportunity to see the Eras Tour concert movie after she called off the show dates amid a foiled terror plot.

Disney partnered with cable station ORF to air the Disney+ film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) as a free TV premiere in Austria on August 10, 2024. Moreover, the streamer is offering a limited-time, free seven-day trial of Disney+ Premium for those fans who want to stream the movie there beginning on August 10.

Swift was set to perform in Vienna on August 8 as part of the European leg of the tour. However, the concert was canceled after government officials raised concerns about a possible terror attack.

As reported by PEOPLE, local authorities in Vienna confirmed that they had arrested two men in association with a planned attack on Swift’s scheduled concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Aug. 8, 9, and 10. A third male suspect was arrested the following day, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly after the arrests, the concert promoter declared that it had “no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety” in an Instagram post, which was then shared to the official Taylor Nation account’s Instagram Stories.

A day after the news of the concert being called off, the pop icon's social media account was flooded with words in support of the singer and praising her commitment to the safety of the Swifties ( a term used for her fans).

Swift is reportedly "devastated" by the cancellation and is aware of her fans' disappointment. A source told The Mirror that Swift is hopeful to return to Vienna as soon as possible.

In a similar incident in 2017, pop star Ariana Grande’s concert was interrupted by a tragic bombing incident after suicide bomber Salman Abedi fixed an explosive in the Manchester Arena at the end of the concert, leaving hundreds injured and several killed.

Meanwhile, The Eras Tour is heading to its next stop in London, where Swift will perform five shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15 to August 20, 2024.

