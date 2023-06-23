In fact, the singer actually rose to fame in 2021 with the release of her debut single, titled ‘Drivers License.’ The song was everywhere and so was Olivia Rodrigo right merely at the age of 17. After the critically acclaimed song’s success, the singer was an overnight sensation and went on to create a number of hit songs. Not just that, she even won a number of prestigious awards for it including a Grammy. But, what about her net worth? Is the 20-year-old a millionaire already? Well, yes. In fact, Olivia was already making big bucks before the release of ‘driver's license.’ Scroll on and take a deep dive into Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth in 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo Net Worth in 2023

Full name: Olivia Isabel Rodrigo

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo Net Worth: $8 Million

$8 Million Date of Birth: February 20, 2003

February 20, 2003 Age: 20 years old

20 years old Place of Birth: Murrieta, California, U.S.

Murrieta, California, U.S. Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Actress

What is Olivia Rodrigo's Net Worth?

With a number of hit songs and projects under her belt, Olivia Rodigo’s net worth is around $8 million USD in 2023. Before the success of her debut single Rodrigo worked as an actress for a number of Disney series. As of now, she is one of the most successful singers in genres like alternative rock, pop rock, and pop. Apart from being a singer and an actress, Olivia is also a social media personality. Back in May 2021, Olivia delivered her debut studio album titled Sour, which was released via Geffen Records. This album consisted of songs including the sensational Drivers License, Deja Vu, and Good 4 U.

Olivia Rodrigo Career Milestones

In just a few quick years, the young celebrity made her name as an actress as well as a singer. Scroll ahead, to get a comprehensive understanding of her career milestones.

When it comes to her acting career, her first notable onscreen appearance was in an Old Navy commercial. Soon, more precisely in the year 2015, 12-year-old Olivia made her acting debut as a lead character named Grace Thomas in the direct-to-video film titled An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success, which was also released on Netflix as well as the Disney Channel. Interestingly, Netflix’s credits misspelled Olivia’s name as "Olivo Rodrigo."

Later in the year 2016, Olivia Rodrigo bagged a lead role in Bizaardvark, which was a famous Disney channel show. The show was loved for Olivia and Jake Paul’s performance. lt aired from 2016 to 2019.

Olivia Rodrigo Other Acting Work

Later in 2019, Olivia was cast for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is a Disney+ show. As a matter of fact, Olivia even wrote and gave performances in the project’s two soundtracks titled Just for a Moment and All I Want.

Advertisement

It was in late 2020, Olivia finally signed a record deal with an American umbrella label owned by Universal Music Group known as the Interscope/Geffen Records. Post this, the biggest milestone of her career took place when she release her debut single, titled Drivers License, on January 8, 2021. The viral song was in fact, the lead single from her first-ever studio album, titled Sour (2021). Apart from singing, Olivia also co-wrote her debut song with her producer Dan Nigro.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving License Success

Drivers License went on to become one of the most streamed songs on Spotify. More precisely the heart breaking song went on to break a record for the highest number of daily streams in the category of non-holiday songs. In fact, Olivia broke this record not just once but TWICE, first on January 11 with 15.7 million streams and later on January 12 making 17 million global streams. It even went on to become the first-ever song to reach 80 million streams in less than a week on Spotify. Driving License even bagged the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 along with the global charts in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway New Zealand, and Australia.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Deja Vu

It was later in April of 2021, she finally released her second single titled Deja Vu, which was also a hit on Instagram and Tiktok. Not just that, the song bagged the number 8 spot on Billboard which made Olivia Rodrigo, the first-ever artist to artist whose first two releases bagged spots under the top 10 rankings on the Billboard Hot 100. As a matter of fact, her album Sour, released on May 21, 2021, topped the Billboard 200 chart five weeks in a row.

Olivia Rodrigo Songwriting career

Apart from brilliant vocals, Olivia Rodrigo certainly has what it takes to be a songwriter. The artist proved that by co-writing songs including Drivers License and Good 4 U. In fact, she has co-written pretty much all of her songs and never shies away from giving credit to the other collaborators. Artists she has collaborated with as a songwriter include, Dan Nigro, Paramore members Hayley Williams and Josh Farro for Good 4 U, and Taylor Swift for 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.

Advertisement

Top 10 Olivia Rodrigo Songs

When it comes to the best songs by Olivia Rodrigo, we have carefully curated a perfect assortment of top 10 songs by the artist. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on for a list of the top 10 songs by Olivia Rodrigo that you need to add to your playlist right away. Trust us, she has delivered breakup songs that you don’t even know you were looking for.

1. traitor

2. drivers license

3. good 4 u

4. deja vu

5. happier

6. favorite crime

7. jealousy, jealousy

8. All I Want - From "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Olivia Rodrigo, Disney

9. Brutal

10. 1 step forward, 3 steps back

List of awards and nominations received by Olivia Rodrigo

Over the short but impactful span of her career as a pop singer, Olivia has managed to garner a number of awards. Major award won by Olivia Rodrigo includes 3 Grammy Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 3 MTV Video Music Awards, and 4 iHeartRadio Music Awards along with 2 People's Choice Awards, 1 American Music Award, 1 Brit Award, and 1 Juno Award as well.

Apart from these prestigious awards, back in 2021, the Drivers License singer has also won, the "Entertainer of the Year" title by Time. In fact, she was on their top 100 Next list. Moreover, she also bagged the title of "Artist of the Year" by Music Week (2021). She was also honored with the title of Billboard’s "Woman of the Year" in the year 2022 along with the title for the biggest Songwriter on the planet in 2021 by the Ivors Academy and was rewarded the title of "Songwriter of the Year" in 2022 by the ASCAP Pop Music Awards. If you think that’s it, you are mistaken, because Olivia was also one of the artists on the elite listed on Billboard’s 21 Under 21, Forbes’a 30 Under 30, Fortune’s 40 Under 40, along with Bloomberg’s 50, and Elle’s 100. Clearly, in just a matter of years, Olivia has managed to become one of the most influential global celebrities.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Social Media

When it comes to social media, Olivia became a social media sensation with the release of her song Drivers License. The song was viral on TikTok. As of this year, more precisely in 2023, Olivia has around 31.9 million followers on Instagram, 1.9 million followers on Twitter, 15.5 million followers on TikTok, and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Instagram: 31.9 million followers

Twitter:1.9 million followers

TikTok 15.5 million followers

Youtube: 10.3 million subscribers

Olivia Rodrigo merch

Just like every other iconic album, Olivia’s Sour deserved a merch of its own. After the massive success of the album and its tracks, the album merch received massive love as well. So, what’s in Olivia Rodrigo’s line of products? Olivia’s merch includes everything from T-shirts, and hoodies, to phone wallets, keychains, and hats among a lot more. The merch was a big hit which include the Drivers License T-Shirt priced at $25 and It's Brutal Out Here Bucket Hat priced at $30 among several others. The merch is still available for sale at OLIVIARODRIGO.COM





Olivia Rodrigo Early Life

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo, popularly known as Olivia Rodrigo, was born in Murrieta, California on February 20, 2003. The teen singer grew up in Temecula. When it comes to her descent, she is half Filipino from her father's side who is a family therapist, and half German/Irish from her mother's side who works as a school teacher. Olivia and her folks knew she is born to sing or act, as she took acting as well as vocal lessons when she was merely six years old. In no time, the talented little girl began appearing in local theater productions. When she was 12 years old, her folks decided she should learn how to play the guitar as they loved alternative bands like Green Day, No Doubt, and even Pearl Jam.

Olivia Rodrigo, who started her career as a Disney actress, grew on to become a pop star and a teen sensation. The artist has even given a number of exceptional performances at reputable venues like Mission Ballroom, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Aragon Ballroom, Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, The Anthem, 713 Music Hall, AREA15, Arizona Financial Theatre, Coca-Cola Roxy, and The Armory among several others. This young singer saw great success in just a matter of few quick years. When it comes to her achievements, the 20-year-old is a Grammy winner, has been TIME’s Entertainer of the Year by TIME in the year 2021, and has been reaching new heights every day. In addendum to earning a big name for herself, the actress-singer has also managed to acquire an impressive net worth. Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth in 2023 has grown to $8 million dollars now, which is 5 million more than what it was in 2022. With her consistent success, she has proved she is so much more than an overnight pop sensation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo announces new single 'Vampire'; Taylor Lautner has a hilarious Twilight style reaction