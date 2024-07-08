'Grateful To The People Who Fought': Here's How Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Celebrated July 4th With Their Kids

On July 4th, Kristen Bell, 43, shared a video on Instagram where Dax Shepard, 49, was seen teaching their daughters, Delta (9) and Lincoln (11), about the value of hard work. During a car ride, Shepard explained how their grandmother, who had never worked before, started as a janitor, cleaning toilets and mopping floors, eventually owning her own business.

Dax Shepard shares Grandmother's journey from janitor to manager with daughters

Let’s Go To Prison actor Dax Shepard narrated an inspiring story to his daughters about their grandmother, who worked night shifts and slept during the day before becoming a manager. He explained that she eventually started her own business, which grew to three shops in Chicago, Texas, and Detroit, employing many people. Her journey from janitor to businesswoman is a rare success story.

While Bell recorded, Shepard shared with their kids his humble beginnings in a single-wide trailer and their current life in a big ol' house. He added, "This country is the best place on Earth. It has problems, but we are so lucky to be born here."

Off-camera, a friend of the girls commented that they loved Dax Shepard's speech. The next slide showed Shepard dancing with the girls at a big American Birthday Dance Party.

Kristen Bell's caption continued, "Though there are many ways to improve, this is still the best place to work hard and see results. We are forever grateful to those who fought for this democracy."

After wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July, she noted that she was turning off the comments.

Kristen Bell shares the parenting rule she and Dax Shepard always follow

In May, while promoting her partnership with PLEZi Nutrition, co-founded by Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell shared with PEOPLE the one rule she and Dax Shepard always follow with their girls: "We always make up in front of them if we get snarky, frustrated, or fight."

Gossip Girl actress Kristen Bell shared that she and Dax Shepard never resolve conflicts behind closed doors. If they argue or get snarky, they apologize and make amends in front of their kids so they can see how conflict resolution works.

