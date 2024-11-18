Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Daughter’s Name At Her Baby Shower, Celebrates With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, 33, hosted her baby shower on 16th November 2022 in LARC's Acadian Village, Lafayette, Louisiana, to celebrate motherhood. Along with her boyfriend Ken Urker, they hosted around 25 family and friends during the joyous occasion. Blanchard also revealed the name of the daughter she is about to welcome.

According to People magazine, the couple who is expecting their first baby has settled on Aurora Raina Urker as the name of their daughter. Blanchard was thrilled and expressed gratitude because she felt that the love and support her daughter would receive. Blanchard’s sister, Mia Abbey, and stepmother, Kristy Morales, were present at the shower.

She said to the outlet, "Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love. She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience."

The celebrations took place at LARC’s Acadian Village, where all the decorations and the florals incorporated a pink-and-white theme centered around the baby all of which were sourced from Blown Away by Kayla, together with a stroller and baby clothes. The pregnant Blanchard, of course, was wearing a pink dress with roses that completed the look.

Chef Rusty of Rusty’s Seasoning led the catering while there were sweet treats served from Dipped’ by Ryder, including cake pops, pink and white pretzels, and designer cookies featuring a photo of Blanchard’s 4D ultrasound by Sugar Mama during the baby shower.

Most recently, following controversies regarding the legal issues concerning the paternity of her child, Blanchard cleared the air by sharing DNA test results that proved Urker to be the father. She took to Instagram to share the results, writing, "There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby, and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest. Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad, and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world."

In her reflections on getting busy with motherhood, Blanchard had previously remarked that she would not want her daughter to suffer from the same things that she had dealt with when she was little. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Urker, who decided to continue their relationship at the beginning of this year, are now working on parenting and wedding talking for the future. She is also filming for a new season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

