‘I Find Myself At A Crossroad’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Welcoming Her First Child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all set to welcome her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. Ahead of the birth of her baby, Blanchard claimed that she would be walking away from sharing any personal updates in the media domain.

Taking to her TikTok account, the mother-to-be claimed that she would like to keep her lips sealed to maintain privacy and protect her family from negative narratives.

However, Blanchard revealed that while the updates of her life will be kept under wraps, she would still post the details of her upcoming docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, and a memoir, My Time to Stand, which is also set to release soon.

In a statement on the social media platform, the public personality revealed, “I will no longer be posting personal content on this public platform.”

She further wrote, “Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life, sharing with only family and close friends these special moments.”

Blanchard dropped the major decision after she dropped a picture of the paternity test report on her Instagram. She slammed the trolls by stating that she is putting the conspiracy theories to rest and that Urker is the father of her unborn child.

According to one of Blanchard's former cellmates, the latter has another private social media account, and she will only accept the requests of those she knows personally.

Further in her statement, Gypsy Rose confessed that she decided in order to maintain her mental health, the well-being of her family, and the security of her to-be-born baby girl.

The media personality has already begun to delete most of her personal posts following the announcement.

Gypsy Rose had been previously engaged to Urker in 2020. However, after breaking off the union, she married Ryan Anderson. Meanwhile, with things not working out between the two, Blanchard got back with her ex-fiancee, Ken, and the couple announced the pregnancy in May 2024.

