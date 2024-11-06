Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Confirms Her Baby's Father, Shares Paternity Test Results

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard revealed her pregnancy early this year. Recently she had undergone a Paternity test prior to her giving birth which she revealed on social media. The results confirmed the father of her child and it's definitely not her ex Ryan Anderson whom she married in 2022.

Ken Urker, who is Gypsy-Rose’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, has been confirmed to be the biological father of the unborn baby. There have been rumors though as to whether Ryan Anderson, Blanchard’s ex, has any legal rights as the baby’s father. It seems another paternity dispute is about to begin as Anderson was married to Blanchard when the child was conceived. Urker needs both Anderson's and the court's blessing to claim paternity under Louisianan law.

On November 5, Blanchard posted on Instagram, expressing her eagerness to have a daughter with Urker, who is also looking forward to being a father. She shared the paternity test results putting an end to the speculations. She captioned, "There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest. Here are the results showing Ken is the father."

Blanchard added, "Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world."

According to Louisiana law, if the mother is divorced within 300 days of her baby's birth, her recent ex-husband is presumed to be the father of the unborn child. However, if additional steps such as DNA tests or affidavits are taken to establish the biological father's paternity, the birth certificate of the child would contain the name of their biological father.

Ken Urker and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard started their courtship when he was Blanchard's pen pal in prison; he later married her in the year 2018. However, they had a brief separation prior to her release from prison in 2023 but after her divorce from Anderson, whom she married while in prison in the year 2022, Blanchard and Urker rekindled their romance.

