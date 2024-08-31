'Had No Problem': Carmen Electra Reveals She Had To Wear THIS Cast Member's Iconic Red Swimsuit For Baywatch

Being a fan of Carmen Electra, one knows very well that her essence always bombards and is reflective of glamor, charisma, and that super iconic red swimsuit from Baywatch.

It is true that Baywatch wasn’t just another acting gig for Carmen; it was a launching pad that propelled her into international stardom.

The show, which became a worldwide sensation, wasn’t just about saving lives on the beach but it was about iconic moments, unforgettable fashion, and a cast of characters that has without a doubt left strong impressions on pop culture which fans would agree to as well.

And who could forget those slow-motion beach runs, made even more memorable by that iconic red swimsuit?

However, to the surprise of fans, Electra recently shared a story behind this legendary wardrobe piece, which many fans might not be aware of, because, of course, it indeed is universally true that every outfit and picture has a story to tell.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Back On Set To Film Untitled Biopic Project? Here's What Report Says

At the Los Angeles premiere of the new Hulu docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, Electra didn’t miss the chance and confidently took this opportunity to share one of her on-set experiences from the beloved '90s show in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Advertisement

As the Scary Movie actress proceeds ahead with the same it turns out that the iconic red swimsuit which Electra wore during her time on Baywatch wasn’t initially hers. In fact, it belonged to another Baywatch cast member, Yasmine Bleeth. For anyone who’s followed the series, this fact is of course like finding out a secret ingredient to a favorite recipe.

"I just took it because at that point we all did our fittings - the new cast. The suits didn't come through until the very end, so we were wearing everyone else's suit that was tagged 'Everyone' would fit into,” The actress shared, reflecting on the early days of her time on the show.

Despite the mix-up, Electra took it all in stride with her usual laid-back attitude and indeed, being the ultimate girl's girl that she is, found it exciting to step into her fellow cast member's shoes, or, in this case, swimsuit. "But I had no problem with it. I thought it was kind of cool. 'Okay, it's Yasmine's suit that's going to fit,'" she said with a smile.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Jeremy Dufrene? Here’s All You Need To Know About Lana Del Ray’s Alleged Boyfriend

By the time Carmen Electra joined the show in 1997 to play Lani McKenzie, Yasmine Bleeth, who joined in 1993 as Caroline Holden was already a household name and face.

The story of Carmen slipping into Yasmine's swimsuit is definitely one of the reasons that must have strengthened the connectivity between these two Baywatch icons, one that Carmen also fondly remembers in her chat with PEOPLE.

"She's one of the girls' girls that I adore and love so much," Electra said of Bleeth. "She was great. I loved working with her." Although she admitted she hadn’t spoken to Yasmine "in a while," Carmen was full of praise for the warm reception she received from Bleeth, who welcomed her with open arms.

ALSO READ: A 911 Call Was Made to Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia’s Home, and Then Canceled, Before His Domestic Violence Arrest