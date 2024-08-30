TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic violence.

On Thursday, Artem Chigvintsev was taken into custody and booked in the Napa County Jail on a domestic felony allegation. Although the specifics of the shocking arrest remain unclear, Chingvintsev was released at 2:18 PM PT, and his bail was set at $25,000.

However, not long before Chigvintsev's arrest on Thursday for domestic abuse, emergency personnel were reportedly called to their residence. According to TMZ, an unknown person dialed 911 for a medical emergency at 8:30 in the morning. But they later canceled the call when the fire brigade and paramedics were on the way.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department arrested the DWTS pro just before 10 a.m. on felony domestic violence charges, according to the Post. The charges stem from a California penal code that "makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence."

For the suspected crime to be classified as a felony, there must be visible injuries. As law enforcement looks into whether the dancer has a history of violence against them or anyone else, Chigvintsev's alleged victim is assisting authorities and has requested confidentiality following the high-profile arrest, according to TMZ.

Nikki may or may not have been engaged in the incident, but on Wednesday she seemed to be in Napa, uploading a picture of herself following a spa.

Advertisement

Nikki and Artem celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday, August 26, 2024, just before Artem's arrest. It was on Dancing With the Stars that Nikki and Artem first connected in 2017. Nikki was dating WWE star John Cena at the time, and the two of them were going through a difficult moment in their lives.

Nikki Bella revealed her relationship with Artem in July 2019 on a podcast. In 2020 Artem and Nikki Bella got engaged in 2019 and then they welcomed their first child together son, named Matteo, who was born on July 31, 2020. The two tied the knot on Aug. 26, 2022.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, abuse, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Will Artem Chigvintsev Return To Dancing With The Stars Season 33? All We Know Amid His Recent Arrest