Who Is Jeremy Dufrene? Here’s All You Need To Know About Lana Del Ray’s Alleged Boyfriend

Looks like romance may be brewing in Lana Del Rey’s life. It has been speculated that a boat captain named Jeremy Dufrene and the singer are allegedly romantically involved with one another. The songstress' romance with Dufrene, who hails from Louisana is speculated by her fans.

According to People magazine, both of them have known each other for many years. As much as we know about the singer and her life, not much information is out there about him, so it is natural for you to question who is this Louisiana native.

To answer the question, he is Arthur Airboat Tours’ airboat captain and he guides the tourists through marshes and swaps and helps them experience the local wildlife. His bio on the company’s website mentioned him working at a chemical plant previously but he then seemingly followed his passion as an airboat captain.

Apart from that he is also reportedly a father of two daughters and a son from his last relationship. Talking about him and Lana, both have known each other since at least 2019. The singer posted pictures on Facebook of an airboat tour. She witty captioned, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

It appears that other celebrities have also taken an airboat ride with Dufrene. Back in 2015, Glen Powell shared a picture with him on his Instagram. He joked in the caption about being single at that time. Check out his post below.

However, it was not just Powell who posted about him on his Instagram, but also the National Anthem vocalist did that in a different way. She posted a picture with her siblings and in the caption, she tagged Dufrene and seems to have called him her “guy.” She wrote, “Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay.”

According to the publication, a TikTok user shared a video of this unconfirmed couple at the Leeds Festival in England in August as they were seen walking hand in hand. Lana was also headlining the show. They were seen together on August 25 which was the same day the songstress performed her final set at the festival.

