Who Are Hailey Bieber's Parents? All We Know As She Welcomes First Child With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is deeply enamored of her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, and their decades-long marriage. Stephen and Kennya were married in 1990 and have been together for more than 30 years. On January 23, 1993, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alaia. With Hailey's birth on November 22, 1996, the family was complete. Stephen Deodato is an actor, and Kennya Deodato is a graphic designer whose father is a Grammy-winning musician. Despite their famous family ties, Hailey and her sister remained out of the spotlight.

Hailey told Fashion magazine in 2017 that she had a laidback suburban childhood as a kid, although she occasionally appeared on the red carpet. Her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, have influenced her beliefs about marriage with their own 30-year marriage, according to the model and Rhode skincare founder. As an adult, she has also taken a little more distance from them, she told W magazine in July. Here are some things you should know about her parents.

Everything about Stephen and Kennya Baldwin

Baldwin is the youngest of four brothers who are actors, including Alec, William, and Daniel. There are also two sisters, Elizabeth, who heads cancer research nonprofit The Baldwin Foundation, and Jane. They grew up in Massapequa, New York. The New Yorker reports that their mother taught social studies and history at a high school and their father was a homemaker.

The family has a pretty historic lineage going back to the Mayflower. Baldwins are reportedly related to John Howland, who served as a servant to New Plymouth County's first governor, John Carver.

Advertisement

According to reports, Stephen was a strong supporter of Donald Trump in 2016 and had some conflicts with his oldest brother. In an episode of Saturday Night Live, Alec impersonated Trump, and Stephen said at one point they were no longer speaking.

Stephen's first major role was on ABC's western The Young Riders. He appeared in several films throughout the '90s, including Posse, 8 Seconds, The Usual Suspects, Bio-Dome, and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas in 2000. Afterward, he appeared on reality shows such as The Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Besides being a graphic designer from Brazil, Kennya Baldwin also has some famous roots. Deodato is the daughter of Grammy-winning musician Eumir Deodato. She and Stephen are both extremely religious, and she often posts on Instagram about her Christian beliefs.

ALSO READ: Hailey and Justin Bieber Followed THIS Special Family Tradition While Naming Newborn Son Jack Blues

How is Hailey Bieber’s relationship with her family?

In an interview with Refinery29, Hailey said it was a family tradition to have a skincare routine, which she attributes to her mom.

Advertisement

Hailey announced her pregnancy in May 2024, so her parents will be grandparents again soon. In 2020, their first daughter Alaia gave birth to her first child with her husband Andrew Aronow, a girl they named Iris Elle Aronow.

ALSO READ: What Is Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Combined Net Worth? Find Out Amid Birth Of Their First Child

Even though Hailey had a relatively normal childhood, she chose to follow in her father's footsteps. Since 2014, she has modeled for major brands, including Versace and Moschino, and starred in campaigns for Miu Miu and Tommy Hilfiger. Hailey told Access Hollywood two years into her career that her parents supported her journey, despite not attending one of her shows.

Hailey often seeks advice from her parents about relationships. Hailey revealed in Justin Bieber: Seasons, the pop star's docuseries, that she consulted her parents before getting engaged. In 2021, Hailey shared on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast that she called her mother for advice during a rough patch in her marriage with Justin Beber.

Advertisement

Hailey discussed changing her last name with Stephen before making the big decision, along with relationship advice. In an interview with Bustle in 2019, the model said her father was supportive of her decision.

The Rhode founder told Refinery29 in 2022 that she's been using skincare since she was a teenager, thanks to her mother and grandmother. Hailey revealed a part of her routine she inherited from her mother on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

Having this disciplined routine is easier when you use "straight-to-the-point and convenient skincare," which "sparked her philosophy for Rhode." Her clean skincare brand is now a staple for her mom and grandma.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline: Revisiting Their Love Story As Couple Welcomes First Child Together