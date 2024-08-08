Happy Birthday Shawn Mendes: Listen To Singer's Top 5 Songs Of All Time As He Turns 26

Shawn Mendes first caught the public's attention when he was 14 years old by posting covers of popular songs on YouTube and social media. This early exposure prompted him to sign a record deal with Island Records in 2014, following the viral success of his cover of Justin Bieber's song.

He then released his debut EP, The Shawn Mendes EP, which quickly peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. His debut single also made an impact, debuting at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mendes' rise continued with the release of his debut full-length album, Handwritten, in 2015. This album featured the hit single Stitches, and his momentum was further solidified with his 2016 album Illuminate, which included popular tracks like Mercy and Treat You Better.

Mendes released his third self-titled album in 2018, featuring collaborations with Camila Cabello and John Mayer. Songs such as In My Blood and Lost in Japan became fan favorites. His fourth album, Wonder, was released in 2020 and included the singles Wonder and Call My Friends, as well as a notable duet with Justin Bieber.

Mendes is known for writing nearly all of his own songs, including the 2019 hit Señorita, which he co-wrote with then-girlfriend Cabello. His ability to write personal and memorable songs has helped propel him to stardom. Here are some of the most popular Shawn Mendes songs, showcasing his rise to pop stardom:

Stitches (2015)

In 2015, Shawn Mendes dropped his breakthrough single, Handwritten, and it became an immediate hit. With this single, he became the eleventh artist in history to top the Billboard 200 chart at the tender age of eighteen. Stitches, another one of his great performances, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, his first top 10 hit on that list.

Treat You Better (2016)

The lead single off Shawn Mendes' Illuminate album, Treat You Better, peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. Mendes expresses his desire to treat the young woman in the song with the respect and care she deserves, as the song tells the story of a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline's contact details are included at the end of the music video, highlighting Mendes' commitment to helping victims of domestic abuse and raising awareness of this crucial problem.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2016)

The album Handwritten Revisited included a 2016 reissue of Shawn Mendes' debut single, I Know What You Did Last Summer, which featured Camila Cabello. Mendes' first major single achieved significant success, peaking at number twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mendes and Cabello co-wrote the song, which also features a sample from Bill Withers' 1971 soul classic Ain't No Sunshine. The use of this sample added a nostalgic element to the contemporary pop song, which increased its appeal and popularity.

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, featuring Camila Cabello (2017)

The pop-rock track There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back can be found on Shawn Mendes' Illuminate album's deluxe edition. This song is Mendes and Camila Cabello's second joint effort, after their previous smash song I Know What You Did Last Summer. The song debuted at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was warmly received in addition to experiencing considerable commercial success.

Mercy (2016)

Shawn Mendes' second album Illuminate featured a hit single called Mercy, which followed the success of his debut single Handwritten. The song peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, demonstrating Mendes' ability to combine emotional depth with pop sensibilities.

In Mercy, Mendes expresses a deep sense of vulnerability as he begs for compassion from a difficult and appealing love. The lyrics describe his struggle to break free from a relationship that has a strong, almost irresistible hold on him.

