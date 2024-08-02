When Camilla Cabello Revealed She Tries To Stay Away From Social Media Because 'It's Not Good For Her', More DEETS Here

In 2019, Camila Cabello was the subject of online trolling and body shaming. At one point, it escalated so much that the singer had to address the issue on TikTok, where she said it's natural for women to have cellulite. Although she tried her best not to focus on the negative comments, the water was up to its brim.

She took to Instagram to announce her break from social media. "Really wanted to send love to everyone on here—I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here, so I just don’t read it," she wrote over her Instagram story. "But I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people, even in small ways!"

She also revealed that not focusing on her physical appearance helped her be more at peace and improved her quality of life. Cabello has often used social media to express her feelings. Most recently, she shared a post talking about her deteriorating mental health.

On Wednesday, July 31, the Havana singer, who’s known for her chirpy nature and quirky sense of humor, got candid about going through a hard time. She revealed that lately, she has found heartache everywhere within and around her, which is affecting her day-to-day life.

However, she also promised to be back from her break, a “hotter, funnier, and smarter” version of herself.

“Going thru it lately,” she wrote in her caption, along with a bandaged heart emoji. In the picture, Cabello appeared visibly distressed and dull as she lay on her bed, covering herself with a pullover.

Despite having a hard time, Cabello claimed she tried to show up for her loved ones. “But it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup,” she added. Addressing the people in her life, the Sangria Wine singer said that when she disappears on someone, the reason is her mental health.

“So brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart. You know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter, funnier and smarter,” she wrote. Cabello ended her caption with a small field note that read, “27 is messy, gilded.”

Her fans and followers had nothing but thoughtful messages and prayers for the pop star. One fan wrote, “We love you and we are always here to support you in whatever you need!! Cause we all the Camilizers have this fandom name for a reason called Camila Cabello our Cuban fairy.”

While another fan hoped for her well-being. “Twentysomethings really do be confusing,” another user commented. “Sending love. Felt this whole caption, emptiness is the worst to feel and explain,” another added.

Cabello has had a jam-packed year so far! She released her fourth studio album in June, which featured collaborations with Drake, Lil Nas X, Yung Miami, JT, Playboi Carti, and more. She’s also been performing her hit single ‘I Luv It’ on talk shows and dishing out music videos.