Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Hopes 11-Month-Old Son Elio Is Sorted Into THIS Hogwarts House; Find Out

Harry Potter alum Bonnie Wright wants her son to know all about the iconic franchise! Speaking to PEOPLE at the Back to Hogwarts event at Grand Central Terminal in New York City on September 1, the actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, disclosed about the house her 11-month-old son, Elio Ocean, would be placed into by the Sorting Hat.

"I think my husband is a Hufflepuff," she said, referring to her husband, Andrew Lococo. As a result, she also thought that Elio might be a Hufflepuff. But since he’s still quite young, she hopes he'll be a Slytherin.

"But I also can't project," added the actress, whose character was placed in Gryffindor. "I've got to let him be himself."

While Wright's son is still young, she already has a set plan on how to introduce the little fella to the cult franchise. She said that most people she has known have taught their young ones to start reading books slowly by the age of 5 as well as showing bits of the films.

She added, "I'm counting down my four years now." Moreover, she said that she has always been a fan of audiobooks and that she would encourage her son to read out loud.

The veteran actress welcomed her son Ello on September 19. The couple revealed the happy news with an Instagram post featuring their son, accompanied by a heartfelt long caption.

Advertisement

Wright’s fellow Harry Potter alums celebrated baby Elio Ocean's arrival in the comments, including Evanna Lynch — who played Luna Lovegood in the franchise.

In the Harry Potter series, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is divided into four houses, each with its own distinctive traits.

The first house, Gryffindor, values bravery, courage, and chivalry, often producing daring and adventurous individuals. Hufflepuff highlights hard work, patience, loyalty, and fairness, with its members known for their dependability and loyalty.

Next is Ravenclaw, which includes traits like intelligence, wisdom, a love of learning, and a quest for knowledge. Lastly, Slytherin is associated with ambition and cunning traits, forming individuals who are strategic and determined.

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, which has made billions of dollars globally will see a new adaptation on HBO Max. The series is set to premiere in 2026.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Has Special Request For Her Character Ginny In HBO’s TV Adaptation; Find Out

Harry Potter: What Is The Invisibility Cloak And Who Gave It To Harry? Explored