Has Cameron Boyce Been Replaced In Descendants: The Rise Of The Red? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A whole generation of new Disney fans will get to experience watching The Descendants for the first time but with an entirely new generation of actors taking over. Disney has rebooted its successful teen musical drama movie series, the Descendants, for a fourth new version. But with the new movie on the horizon, die-hard fans of the franchise are worried a new actor will replace the late actor Cameron Boyce after his passing. Read more to find out.

Five years after the release of Descendant 3, Disney released a fourth installment of the movie with a brand new cast. Set in Auradon, after Uma becomes the headmistress and Fairy Godmother becomes the president, the academy gets ready to welcome new villain kids. So, as the story moves forward, there is a very clear scene that reveals whether or not Cameron’s character, Carlos, has been replaced.

Was Cameron Boyce Replaced In Descendants 4?

Cameron Boyce has not been replaced in Descendants 4 following his tragic and untimely death. The actor played the role of Cruella DeVille's son Carlos in the three Descendants movies. Carlos was a sweet-natured dog-lover and the complete opposite of his famous mother. Boyce’s portrayal of the sweet, demure villain was beloved by fans, and he had been able to add his own wondrous charm to it. The actor was merely 20 and suddenly passed away in 2019 due to a sudden seizure.

His passing shocked his friends and family and is a matter of great emotion for them. Fans were also curious about how Disney and the makers would address Cameron’s passing or if they would do it at all. But with the recent release of Descendants: The Rise of The Red, Cameron, and Carlos both seem to have gotten a great tribute and a beautiful send-off.

At the beginning of the new movie, which premiered on Disney + on July 12, China Anne McClain’s character looks up at Carlos (Cameron)’s photo before Auradon Prep welcomes in new kids to the school. Even though his absence was not addressed verbally, the sweet little nod did not go unnoticed. And even though Descendants 4 has cast new characters, it is clear that the late Cameron Boyce has not been replaced as Carlos.

This was also not the first time that his absence was addressed. In Descendants: The Royal Wedding, she kept mentioning how much she missed Carlos, a feeling that was echoed by other leads in the film.

What is Descendants: The Rise of The Red About?

Set 10 years after the events of the first movie's events, Evie, Mal, Ben, and Jay leave Auradon to rule over their own kingdoms. Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella, band up and use time travel to attempt to reverse the tragic event that led Red's mother to become a villain after the Queen of Hearts instigates a coup on Auradon.

Kylie Catrall plays Red, while Malia Baker plays Chloe Charming. In the movies, China Ann Mclain and Melanie Paxton reprise their roles as Uma and Fairy GodMother.

Cameron Boyce’s Death

The very young and talented actor Cameron Boyce, who played the role of Carlos in the movies, passed away from a sudden epilepsy attack. The sudden passing left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Boyce passed away just before the premiere of Descendants 3, which made the movie's premier a very emotional time.

Fans were happy that the makers decided to give Cameron the tribute before starting a new chapter and that his memory as Carlos will remain intact. The new Descendants: The Rise of The Red movie premiered on Disney + and will air on Disney Channel on August 9, 2024.

One thing is for sure: no one can ever fill the shoes that the late Cameron Boyce has left behind, and his fans dearly miss him, but he will forever live on as Carlos of the Descendants.

