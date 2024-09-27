'He Kept Having To...': Kate Winslet Shares Son Bear's Heartfelt Reaction To Watching Titanic For The First Time

Kate Winslet recently revealed how her son Bear, whom she shares with her husband, Edward Abel Smith, reacted after watching her iconic 1997 romantic disaster film Titanic. Winslet starred as Rose DeWitt Bukater alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who played her love interest, Jack Dawson. Read on further to know more details!

James Cameron's multi-Academy Award-winning film Titanic has left many viewers teary-eyed, and its leading star, Kate Winslet, recently shared that her 10-year-old son Bear was no exception. While speaking with E Online at the premiere of her new film Lee in New York, the actress told the publication, "My youngest has seen Titanic. He saw it last year," adding that while he was watching the film, he found himself overwhelmed by the tragic ending and shed a few tears.

Winslet noted that Bear "cried a lot," and he kept "having to pause" the movie and was "very upset." The actress further told the outlet that her kids have "certainly not" watched all her film projects, but there is one film she did with her co-star Jim Carrey that her two older kids love from her rich filmography.

She shares daughter Mia with ex Jim Threapleton and son Joe with ex Sam Mendes. Winslet revealed, "My older two, who are nearly 24 and 21, they love Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," adding, "Yeah, that's a big favorite for them."

The Black Beauty actress noted that she doesn’t like watching herself on-screen but admitted she was disappointed to learn they had watched the film without her. She recalled, "They'll just sort of say, 'Oh, I saw Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind the other day.' I'm like, 'What? You watched it without me?' "

Kate Winslet reflected that the 2004 sci-fi romantic drama was one of those films that seemed to really capture people's minds, describing it as a kind of "Zeitgeist" thing that happened around that film, admitting that she always thought she would want to watch it with her kids one day, but they "beat" her to it.

Meanwhile, during a recent Q&A at a screening of her movie Lee, the actress spoke with Josh Horowitz for the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she shared her memories of filming Titanic, as per People magazine.

The Dressmaker actress also recalled sneaking into a movie theater in New York City to watch it for the first time with her friends at a packed theater after its release.

The actress mentioned that she was surprised to see so many people in the audience, thinking, "Oh my God, it's packed. It's a packed theater. I'm in one of those films where actually people go and fill every seat.' That was quite strange."