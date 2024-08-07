'He Was Not Coming': 50 Cent Credits Eminem As Reason Behind His 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Gig

In a cover story interview with the Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, revealed that his appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show was due to Eminem's persistence. Even though the event organizers insisted, Eminem refused to perform without him. He also spoke of his relationship with Slimy Shade.

The rapper said of the 2022 event, "They didn't want me there. Eminem wouldn't do it without me. That's how I ended up on the show because he would not come if I didn't do it." It highlighted the strong bond and the mutual respect the two artists shared for each other. At the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent and Eminem came as a packaged deal.

In the interview, 50 Cent further disclosed his role and unexpected participation in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and how important it was for Eminem. He said, "When that happens, you go, 'Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn't bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.' But if it was up to them, they would not have me there."

Eminem, 51, the Stan musician, supported 50 Cent, praised his determination, and called him his brother. He went on to say that 50 Cent kept on proving that he could do anything and that nothing could be a hurdle in his way.

Advertisement

Further, 50 Cent will adapt the 2002 film 8 Mile, which is a semi-autobiographical take on Eminem's life, into a TV series. This was announced in January 2023 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. The Hollywood Reporter cover story confirmed that it was still in the works.

50 Cent also highlighted that Eminem would be a part of the show's production and felt committed to honoring Eminem's legacy. He further emphasized that the series was crucial for understanding Eminem's story. The Lose Yourself star was on board to support the show's production. The series will provide a backstory to the film and delve into Eminem's younger years. His story will be shared with a new audience.

50 Cent replied when asked about the series, "It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100. I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Says There's An 'Uncomfortable Energy' At Diddy's Parties; Reveals Why He Has Avoided Them