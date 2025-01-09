Here's How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Found Their Beagle as Pet Passes Away; READ

In 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to adopt a senior beagle named Momma Mia, giving her a forever home. The couple chose to adopt Mia from the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP), a rescue group that helps dogs abused in breeding facilities.

The beagle had been rescued from a Virginia breeding facility, Envigo RMS, which was under investigation for animal welfare violations.

Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney with BFP, praised the Sussexes. “They are the most loving, sensitive, and caring adopters I have ever met,” Keith shared.

While there were many puppies available, Prince Harry and Meghan decided to adopt Momma Mia, an older dog with health challenges.

“They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues, and is traumatized by her past,” Keith said.

The couple’s decision to adopt an older dog who needed special care impressed those involved with the rescue, who have stayed in contact with the Sussexes to see how Mia is adjusting to her new home.

Momma Mia was one of 4,000 beagles rescued from the Envigo RMS facility. The dogs were bred for medical research and were found in poor conditions, with reports of underfed and injured animals.

The rescue operation helped find homes for these dogs across the country. After being placed in Maryland, Mia was moved to BFP’s rescue facility in San Fernando Valley, where she met her new family.

The adoption process began when Meghan Markle personally called Shannon Keith to inquire about Momma Mia. “The Duchess called me personally,” Keith recalled.

After a 30-minute conversation, Keith realized she was speaking with Meghan Markle, not another celebrity. Meghan and Prince Harry, along with their security team, visited the rescue center in California, where they spent time with Mia.

Keith remembers Meghan saying, “We want ones we can help who are older.” The couple decided on the spot to adopt Mia, and she soon became part of their family.

