Why Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Being Bashed By LA Neighbours Post US Shift? Find Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being roasted by their neighbors in Montecito. Read on to learn the details of this new development.
Meghan Markle is being roasted by her neighbors in Montecito, California. The reports of this issue have now surfaced in a German documentary called Harry: The Lost Prince.
Per reports, the Duchess of Sussex is, however, brushing off these new issues and planning to move to Los Angeles in 2025 to find a better fit socially, as per a source.
According to a report by Life & Style, Meghan Markle was singled out as an un-neighborly personality, as per Richard Mineards, who stated to the documentarians.
“I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community ... She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community,” Mineards mentioned.
However, the outlet also reported that the source stated Meghan calls these accusations absurd. The source also mentioned that the actress is pretty social with her friends and even with the Polo Club, being part of an exclusive group of celebrities in Hollywood.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into the nine-bedroom leisure located on the Pacific coast in 2020. This was when they had departed from the UK-based royal family.
Now the source mentions that although Markle loves Montecito, adding, “She always says how gorgeous it is, but the neighborhood vibe isn’t totally her speed.”
As per a previous report by Life & Style, the couple is on a hunt for a more A-list social circle. According to recent reports, Meghan Markle is even thrilled to see her royal husband being happy around a new friend, Jelly Roll.
