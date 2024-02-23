Here's Why Emma Stone Won't Be Making Anymore Jokes About Taylor Swift; Says 'What A Dope'

Emma Stone is in a state of remorse and regret. The BAFTA 2024 Best Actress winner has been facing backlash after she made a quirky joke backstage about long-time pal Taylor Swift. The two girls have been seen hanging out for over two decades now, but none have shed light on their close-knit friendship. However the La-La Land star reveals that the two are on good terms. But what was the joke about? Find details inside.

Why would Emma Stone not make jokes about Taylor Swift?

ALSO READ: BAFTAs 2024: Emma Stone Wins Best Leading Actress For Poor Things; Keeps Up Her Winning Streak

The 35-year-old actress confirmed that she will not pick any jokes about her friend, Taylor Swift, from now on. This happened in an interview with Variety, where the director of Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, was also present.

The Spider-Man actress revealed how she received hate for calling the Lover singer an “a-hole” backstage in January 2024. In the same interview, Emma said, “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again.” She added, “Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.” The Zombieland actress then pointed to herself, saying, “What a dope.”

What happened backstage at the Golden Globe Awards?

Advertisement

The Midnights singer and Emma Stone were spotted together backstage at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024. Emma also took the trophy home for Best Actress in Poor Things. When she was announced as the winner, Keleigh Sperry and Taylor Swift stood up, giving a standing ovation to their friend.

When people asked about the Blank Space singer’s support, Emma replied, “What an a–hole, am I right?” She added, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an a–hole.” This created agitation among the Swifties, who trolled Emma Stone for quite some time until she spoke about the matter in an interview with Variety.

The two have known each other since 2008, when they first crossed paths at the Young Hollywood Awards. In June 2023, Emma Stone revealed to Vanity Fair how Swift had helped her get tickets for the sold-out Eras Tour. This shows that the two girls are great friends.

No comments have been received from the Bad Blood singer yet.

While Emma Stone and Taylor Swift give us more details on their gal pal relationship, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Emma Stone wins Best Actress over Margot Robbie; see as she graciously accepts the award