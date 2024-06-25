Who Are Meg Ryan’s Children? Here’s All You Need To Know About Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan

Meg Ryan, 62 was one of the most famous actresses of the 90s. Since her start in the industry, she has showcased her talent flawlessly with her work in multiple notable projects including When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, Sleepless In Seattle, and City Of Angels. Ryan was mostly known for her work on the romantic comedy films.

Meg Ryan married actor Dennis Quaid in 1991 and together they had a son, Jack Quaid in 1992. The pair split in the year 2000 and the actress went on to adopt a girl in 2004. Read ahead to know the details about Meg Ryan’s children.

Jack Quaid

Ryan’s oldest son, Jack Henry Quaid was born on April 24, 1993. He is currently 32 years old. Jack is an actor who is making moves in the industry with his work in Prime Video’s The Boys series and Plus One.

It appears that Jack always wanted to be a performer as back in 2017, he opened up to Women’s Wear Daily that he, “always had the performing bug," adding he, “would do magic shows for the family growing up.” He earned his first role in Midsummer Night’s Dream which was a middle school production.

As per People, Jack was enrolled in Crossroads School situated in Santa Monica, California. After graduating, he attend New York University’s Tisch School Of The Arts. At NYU, he was also a part of Hammerkatz, a sketch comedy group. In 2013, he co-founded a four-person Sasquatch Sketch Comedy group.

Advertisement

Even though the actor comes from a family with a great legacy in acting and good connections, he declined help from his family as he wanted to pursue a career by himself.

As per the publication, his father's agent wanted to represent him but he declined. Quaid told the outlet in 2018, “When he said he was ready to act, I told him I’d help him out, and of course, he’s Meg Ryan’s son, but he said, ‘No, I want to do it myself.’”

The actor, with paying for his agent himself, earned his first role in 2012’s The Hunger Games. Later, he appeared in Ithaca, which was directed by Ryan. He then appeared in many projects including HBO’s Vinyl and Logan Lucky.

Jack got his due recognition as he landed the role of Hughie in Prime Video’s The Boys series. The first season of the show premiered in 2019. He also appeared in Scream, Oppenheimer, and Plus One films.

Advertisement

In 2022, the actor told the publication that he was lucky that he grew up saying to his parents that he wanted to become an actor and them being supportive and understanding.

As far as his personal life goes, the actor is pretty private about his dating life. According to Daily Mail, in June 2022, he was seen holding hands with The Boys co-actor, Claudia Doumit in Sydney.

As per People, he has previously dated Lizzy McGroder and Tayler Vee Robinson. He also has step-siblings, Thomas and Zoe from his father Dennis’ third marriage with Kimberly Buffington.

Daisy True Ryan

Meg’s second child, Daisy True Ryan was born in 2004 in China. She was adopted by the actress in 2006. She is currently 20 years old, per Wikipedia.

In 2008, the actress opened up about the adoption to the Los Angeles Times. She said, “(Adoption) taught me a lot about any expectations you have in life. Just toss them away. Throw them out.”

Advertisement

During her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, she revealed that Daisy’s was initially named Charlotte True but the What Happens Later actress felt that the name did not suit her. She said that it took her time to get to her daughter. Ryan added that Daisy was the happiest name she could think of.

According to the E!News, in 2018, Ryan talked about being a single parent and raising her daughter. She said, “I know I'm really her reference, for better and worse, and I'm glad she has other influences. One thing that is nice is you don't get overruled."

She previously revealed to The New York Times that both of them enjoy their movie marathon. Ryan revealed that she was showing her daughter all types of romantic comedies.

The actress along with her daughter moved from LA to New York after her elder child, Jack graduated from high school.

In 2019, both mother and daughter were seen in public, attending a Schiaparelli runway show during Paris Fashion Week. At the moment, Daisy is enrolled in Massachusetts' Smith College. Ryan told People in 2023, that she visits her daughter more than she should.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Bug Trouble Returns; Swallows Insect Mid-Song At London Eras Tour Concert