Phaedra Parks' Triumphant Return To The Real Housewives Of Atlanta; KNOW More

Phaedra Parks, the reality star who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), is poised to make a big return. The 50-year-old Parks will be rejoining the series for its upcoming sixteenth season. This has been much anticipated by her fans and she disclosed that she feels like coming back home.

Parks first starred in RHOA in its third season becoming a household name in the process. She played a part in the success of this show throughout all these years. “We were the No. 1 franchise of Housewives and I was a part of making that franchise a successful franchise. And I would love to bring the franchise back to its heyday,” Parks says. She believes now is the perfect time to bring the show back to its peak. When it came up she did not doubt saying yes at once.

Phaedra also can’t wait to reunite with Porsha Williams, her friend who has also returned this season. They are so close that they go by “original frick and frack.” Both friends featuring together was one of the highlights of this program which many people can't wait to see again.

Recently, Parks attended a black-tie charity gala for the Charles Oakley Foundation where some cast members from RHOA were present. There are rumors that it may have been taped for an upcoming season. It seems like another thrilling offering with returning faces from way back such as Cynthia Bailey and Williams.

Despite joining late into filming, Parks assures viewers that season 16 will be epic. "It will definitely be reminiscent of the Housewives you love originally," she teases. This comes after Kenya Moore’s departure following an altercation with one of her fellow housewives.

When she left RHOA during season 9, it didn't mean an end to Park’s journey in reality TV land; on the contrary, she continued appearing on others like Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. That’s why, her fans didn’t forget about her, instead, she returned as a cast member in Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

With Parks’ comeback on RHOA, her followers are anticipating a lot from the actress. Her time at the show has been full of life adversities including a rebellious departure during season nine. Nevertheless, she remained resilient and had a charming personality that kept her on people's radar.

The premiere date for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has not been set yet; however, previous seasons can be streamed on Peacock. Fans should expect Parks to return with drama, humor, and excitement which made the character popular among viewers.

