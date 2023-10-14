Hilary Duff Plastic Surgery: Just “Grapevine” Or Verified Info?

The after-effects of cosmetic procedures have always had people divided in opinions. However, celebrities leave no stone unturned to attain a perfectly chiseled, stunning appearance. Actress Hilary Duff’s plastic surgery rumors have taken the internet by storm. While fans have claimed it is the onset of aging and the implementation of a premium range of skincare products into her self-care regime, critics believe it is more of carefully curated artificial procedures that have resulted in the enhancement over the years.

The ageless beauty has won millions of hearts with her girl-next-door looks and continues to retain her fan base through social media platforms.

The speculations on Hilary’s cosmetic surgery began creating a stir among offline tabloids and social media posts ever since 2005 when she got dental work done. But fans have asked if that’s the only thing that has made her go from “cute” to “glam” and pointed at possible cosmetic changes to her appearance.

The actress has laughed off rumors concerning the same and explained it as the work of professional makeup artists and the implementation of premium beauty products.

What’s the truth? Below, we explore Hilary’s transformation over the years and check for the validity of these alleged rumors.

Who Is Hilary Duff?

While millennials know her as Cadet Kelly and Lizzie McGuire of Disney Channel, it is known to very few that Hilary Duff was acquainted with stardom and nosy paparazzi since the budding age of six. Born in September, in Houston, Texas, the American actress was exposed to the glamor world by her mother, Susan Colleen Duff, a homemaker turned music producer.

The actress moved to California to get involved in theatre at a very young age. After a series of minor roles in True Women in 1997 and Playing by Heart in 1998, she got her first breakthrough in Capser Weds Wendy in the same year. Although she was dropped from Daddio right before the show's airing, this did not stop her from becoming a Disney favorite through the show, Lizzie McGuire. The following year, she bagged the lead role in the movie Cadet Kelly which was the most-watched movie in Disney’s 19-year-old history.

Besides being a well-loved actress, she has also sealed a place for herself in the music industry. Two of her albums, Metamorphosis and Santa Claus Lane featured in the Billboard chart 200. She was also awarded the “Best New Female Artist Award’ by the World Music Awards in 2004.

Apart from mainstream entertainment and her work in the music industry, Hilary has also been an active entrepreneur and has launched her eyewear line, fragrance, and clothing line. She has also been the columnist for a renowned fashion magazine and has had a massive female fan base. In addition, her book Elixir, a paranormal romance, was a New York Times Bestseller.

Furthermore, she has been an active philanthropist and helped victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2006. In addition, she has also advocated against using anti-LGBTQ+ vocabulary and has collaborated with several non-profit organizations to eradicate period poverty.

Did Hilary Duff Undergo the Knife?

The speculations of her going under the knife started gaining weight when the actress publicly acknowledged replacing her natural teeth with porcelain veneers.

The actress has also sworn by her dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, whom she often reaches out to for microdermabrasion. She has openly advocated embracing body positivity and laughed off rumors about lip fillers, botox treatments, and rhinoplasty.

However, after carefully examining her before and after photos a section of netizens do not seem convinced that the transformation is an outcome of a well-curated diet regime and her frequent access to premium-grade beauty products.

The sculpted cheekbones and the chiseled bridge of her nose seem more than the mere work of photo-shopped images and the careful application of makeup products by the hands of experts. Let’s take a closer look at how the speculations go.

What Cosmetic Procedures Did Hilary Undergo According to Speculations?

Although, the noted Disney a-lister has clearly denied rumors about her facial enhancements and openly acknowledged the replacement of her natural incisors with porcelain implants, the rumors about her transformation do not seem to be dying anytime soon. Here are a few possibilities that netizens ascribe to the actresses' transformation.

1. Rhinoplasty

Although there is not much difference in the actresses' noses over the years, critics believe that the bridge of her nose and the contours have become more evident over the years. While this may be the apt application of makeup products, speculations about Hilary Duff's nose job do not seem to cease.

2. Lip Fillers

The woman with the mega-watt smile had naturally small, thin lips, but her recent clicks across social media platforms and their plumper appearance suggest the usage of lip fillers to complement their pre-existing appearance. As fillers and lip injections come with validity, sources suggest that Hilary might have opted for short-lived lip enhancement procedures. From careful observation, we think that the lip width has remained consistent throughout the years. The luscious look of her lips and the accentuated cupid bow may be an outcome of precise makeup application and proper skincare regime — or intermittent fillers, as fans think!

3. Buccal Fat Removal

Her latest images of high cheekbones may serve as a shock for people who have been obsessed with the actress since her Lizzie McGuire days and have led them to find out the answer to the persistent question “Did Hilary Duff have plastic surgery?”

The actress has advocated for body positivity, weight training, and a holistic diet which can be the possibility of facial muscles getting redefined, as an individual can have lesser facial fat post-30. However, netizens and trollers still believe that the actress has certainly opted for facial fat suctioning procedures.

4. Breast Augmentation

The speculations regarding Hilary Duff's breast implants and breast lift jobs seem to be parallelly increasing with her stardom. Although there has been no evident difference over the years and the actress has openly spoken about her dedicated exercise regime to be in good shape, critics and her trollers suspect that she has undergone procedures for her breasts to retain their full shape over the years.

Hilary Duff Before and After Photos

Before

After

Conclusion

The alleged rumors around Hilary Duff's plastic surgery story do not interfere with her accelerating stardom. Although Hilary Duff's skincare regime as well as her love for makeup has been in the public eye for a while, netizens still suspect the implementation of pricey medical procedures. The star herself on several occasions has denied rumors concerning her facial enhancement surgeries and has strongly advocated embracing her body just the way it is. Well, whether or not she has gone under the knife at some point, we love how she has been prioritizing health and fitness and consistently working out to keep her body and mind in her best shape to continue doing the kind of work she has been doing.

