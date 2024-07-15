Hota Kotb Reveals Who Gives the Best Parenting Advice Among Her Today Show Colleagues; Find Out

Hoda Kotb reveals which of her co-hosts delivers the finest parenting advice. The Today co-anchor, 59, spoke with PEOPLE before hosting her 50th guest on her podcast, Making Space. She talked about the diverse counsel she gets from co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, 42, and Savannah Guthrie, 52.

Kotb, who has two daughters, Haley Joy, seven, and Hope Catherine, four, values her co-hosts' opinions. Jenna highlights the importance of enjoying everyday moments with her children, while Savannah offers advice on how to balance work and family life. Kotb values their diverse perspectives, which help her handle the complexities of parenting and profession.

Hoda Kotb's insights on co-hosts' parenting advice

When it comes to the best parenting advice, Hoda Kotb told PEOPLE that she had a "dead heat" between Savannah and Jenna, which explains why each co-host is unique. She noted that Savannah consistently gave wise counsel and acknowledged Guthrie's gift for coming up with novel answers to tried-and-true problems.

Kotb praised Savannah's great ability to explain difficult topics in understandable terms, which he frequently takes. She mentioned that Savannah is fantastic at reminding her that if something has been attempted ten times without success, it's time to try a new method.

Kotb went on to say that Savannah always delivers good advice in that way, pointing out when the same remedy has been tried and the problem has been repeated and then offering an alternative.

Insights on Jenna Bush Hager and parenting advice

Kotb says of Bush Hager, "Jenna is someone I appreciate because she, too, believes that things will work out in the end." She delivers wonderful advise, stating that everything will be fine.

Kotb noted that she values Bush Hager's "realist" outlook, in addition to her optimism. She explained that Jenna is adept at delivering answers when Kotb expresses trouble getting her children to sleep.

Jenna would provide three warnings before suggesting actions, and when Kotb asked what happened next, Jenna would simply answer, "Then they don't go to bed." Kotb stressed Jenna's honest attitude and believed her parenting advice was sound.

Kotb saw that the three moms had the same objective. She stated that Bush Hager is a mother to two daughters, Mila and Poppy, and one boy, Hal, while Guthrie is a mother to a daughter, Vale, and a son, Charley.

