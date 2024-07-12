Hoda Kotb Recalls Her Time On Law And Order: SVU; Jokes ‘I Wanted To Play Someone Who Died’

Hoda Kotb, who appeared as herself in the show Law and Order: SVU, revealed her role in the show and how she was left disappointed by the makers. In a recent episode of the Today Show, the journalist conversed with Jenna Bush Hager, sharing that she wanted to have a fun role in the series, but instead, she was expected to be asked to portray herself and interview someone guilty of some crime.

The TV host claimed that she does not quite remember what the story of the show was about but was still rooting to get to play someone who dies.

What did Hoda Kotb say about her role in Law and Order?

Speaking about her role in the drama series Law and Order, Hoda Kotb claimed that she was looking into playing someone who could be dead by the end of her run on the show; instead, the broadcaster was asked to play herself in Law and Order. In a conversation with Jenna Bush, Kotb said, "I wanted to play someone who died; they said no.”

She further added, "I think I played a journalist who was interviewing somebody who might have been guilty of something. "I think that’s what I did.”

The TV anchor appeared in two episodes of Law and Order, wherein she reported the story of a teen who was sent to rehab. After the young girl escapes the institute, she gets into a car accident.

While Kobt has made her name for herself when it comes to journalism, her career did not take off well in the acting industry. The TV personality did take on small roles in TV shows, such as in the 2009 episode of Lipstick Jungle.

Hoda Kotb’s acting roles

Hoda Kotb has appeared in multiple TV and movie roles. The TV anchor had roles in shows like Girls5Eva, Nashville, 30 Rock, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, and many more. Kotb is all set to make her debut on the big screen with the Christmas movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Along with the journalist, Bush Hager will also have a role in the Christmas film.

The makers of the film were highly inspired by Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s romance. Hence, the film will loosely be based on the pop icon’s love story.

The movie will premiere on the Hallmark channel in December.

